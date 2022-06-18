Soprano Doña Ivonne Haza, mother of Ito Bisonó, dies

The well-known passed away this afternoon soprano dominican Yvonne Haza at 83 years oldmother of the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Victor -Ito- Bisonó.

The information was offered by the official on his Twitter account. He defined her mother as “The lady of classical music forever.”

“This afternoon my dear mother has gone in peace to meet the Lord, Yvonne Haza del Castillo, was accompanied by her children and grandchildren until the last moment. Mommy, you will be remembered for your great legacy to Dominican culture; She is the lady of classical music forever, “said the minister, receiving messages of condolence.

It was reported to Free Journal that the wake will take place tomorrow Friday at the Blandino Funeral Home on Abraham Lincoln Avenue from from 4:00 p.m. to Saturday at 4:00 p.m. His remains will be cremated.

Haza had four children as a result of her marriage to the architect Victor Bisono Pichardo (1933–2017); Vilma Rebeca, Víctor -Ito-, Marcos Rodolfo and Rita Ivonne Bisonó Haza.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/17/group-of-people-posing-for-a-photo-46148073.jpg Doña Ivonne Haza and her four children in a file image. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Known as “The Dominican Diva”, Haza was director of the National Theater from 1982 to 1987. He was the main character in great operas and zarzuelas.

She was also director of lyrical singers of Fine Arts. She taught classes at the National Conservatory of Music. She was awarded by the Dominican Order of Duarte de Sánchez y Mella from the Dominican Republic and the Order of Merit from Italy.

He participated with Manuel Rueda in the Latin-American Festival of the Arts, and in many other events, touring throughout the United States and Europe.

In 2016 he was awarded the ‘Acroarte Journalistic Merit’ Award by the Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte).

Biography of Ivonne Haza del Castillo

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/06/17/una-persona-con-la-boca-open-1bc7a062.jpg The renowned Dominican soprano Ivonne Haza was director of the National Theater in the 1980s. (FILE/ FREE JOURNAL)

He was born in San Pedro de Macorís on December 25, 1938. He began his musical studies in Santo Domingo and went to the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome to perfect his knowledge.

In lyrical singing, he stood out as a soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dominican teachers Manuel Simó, Jacinto Gimbernard, Carlos Piantini, Rafael Villanueva, Julio de Windt, Manuel Marino Miniño, José Antonio Molina, and many others. She was also invited by teachers Roberto Caggiano, Carlos Chávez, Enrique García Asencio, Paul Engel and Robert Carter Austin.

The soprano Yvonne Haza he had an extensive repertoire, which included works by Ravel, Villalobos, Lukas Foss, Ravelo, Brouwer, Marchena and others. She successfully performed in the leading roles in operas such as Cavallería Rusticana, Payasos, and the zarzuelas Luisa Fernanda, La leyenda del beso and El cafetal. He also had an extensive repertoire of leaders, songs and operatic music.

With the Ars Nova chamber orchestra, conducted by Francois Bahuaud, he performed in countless concerts, presenting programs of various genres.

In the United States, he performed in the Avery Fisher and Alice Truly rooms at Lincoln Center; at the Antillian College, in Mayagüez, and at the Bellas Artes auditorium, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In Cuba she performed in the cities of Santiago de las Vegas, Holguín, Pinar del Río, and was presented with great success in the Ernesto Lecuona Hall of the Great Theater of Havana.

She represented the Dominican Republic for the first time at the Cervantino Festival, in 1988, in Mexico, and she did so accompanied by the pianist María de Fátima Geraldes.

The soprano Yvonne Haza it was successfully presented in many other countries, both in recitals and in symphonic and chamber concerts. She received many distinctions throughout her career, among which are the Recognition of Civic Merit, for his cultural work, an award that was conferred on her by the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic. The Italian government also decorated her by awarding her the Order of Merit in the Knighthood.

She worked as a teacher for several years at the National Conservatory of Music. For five years she was artistic director of the National Theater. She was also director of the Lyric Singers of Fine Arts.

In 1988 he recorded three compact discs: Delivery, Christmas Jewelry, and Dreams, productions that cover different musical genres, which gives an idea of ​​the universality of his repertoire.

