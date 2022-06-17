Soprano Ivonne Haza, the lady of classical music forever, dies

On March 13, 1958, Ivonne Haza went on stage for the first time as a professional singer (soprano), in the auditorium of the Instituto de Señoritas Salomé Ureña, interpreting the Arias del Mesías by Georg Friedrich Händel, by Manuel Marino Miniño.

Since then she has been queen of the opera stage and, as her son Ito Bisonó said yesterday, after her death, her mother will be remembered for her great legacy to Dominican culture in which she put her vocal stamp to earn the title of “the lady of classical music forever”. She was also called the “Dominican Diva”.

Native of San Pedro de Macorís, land of cane and sugar, she sweetened millions of people who listened to her beautiful song in their homeland or abroad.

His voice remains on historical scores of Italian operas, zarzuelas, requiems, cantatas, oratorios, masses, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Russian, Latin American songs and, above all, Dominican art songs. For many years the National Symphony Orchestra was the support of his vocal passion, under historical Dominican directors such as Manuel Simó, Carlos Piantini, Julio De Windt, Rafael Villanueva, Manuel Marino Miniño, José Del Monte and José Manuel Joa Castillo.

All the classical repertoires fit into his prodigious voice, from Beethoven’s “The Ninth Symphony” to Ravel’s “Sherezade”.

Her contributions remain solid as a diffuser of cultured music and as a teacher of dozens of singers who learned to use techniques thanks to her.