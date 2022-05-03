Sor Consuelo’s charitable medicine reaches Quesada

The Ubetense association ‘El Atrio’ represents the play ‘Las Estaciones’ in the Casa de la Cultura de Quesada with great public acceptance

The theater and Sister Consuelo conquer cheese. Last weekend the theatrical performance of the play was held Stationsproduced by the Association of Ubet El Atrio. A work that tells the story of a small town in Barcelona, ​​in which Sister Consuelo is the superior of an order of nuns dedicated to charitable medicine.

Throughout the performance, the viewer discovers his great tenacity, to the point of transforming a dilapidated hospital into a modern nursing home. But to carry out his plan he needed funding and no one seemed willing to do so. It is then that her sister decides to visit a rich landowner named Augusto Aixelà, a country gentleman with a reputation as a womanizer, who surprisingly promises to seek help for her project.

The Councilor for Culture, Juan Antonio López values ​​”in a very positive way” the representation that the attending public liked in a very special way. “A work that is directed to perfection by Segundo Garrido and performed by a commendable cast of actresses and actors,” he applauds.

It should be remembered that the performance won the prize at the XVII Villa de Alhendín Theater Contest in Granada last year and that it continues to be successful throughout Andalusia.