Sorare, a new frontier of collecting or a speculative bubble? Here are the crypto cards of the footballers that are already worth 4 billion

Take the figurines of the soccer playersmix them with a pinch of Football Manager and put it all together with the dynamics of Magic The Gathering: the result is called Sorare, the tech startup that is beating every earning record in the sector. A rise so overbearing that it has attracted the attention of football clubs, always looking for fresh money in, ready to give up the exploitation rights of their own brand name to the French company in exchange for a percentage of the earnings. Sorare is in limbo: at a regulatory level above all, given that it escapes any sector regulation due to its hybrid nature, but also in terms of the volatility of the product in the medium term and not so much for a matter related to the cryptocurrencyhow much because the experts in the sector are divided among those who indicate this fantasy game like the future of entertainment linked to football and who on the other hand hypothesize the risk of one giant bubble ready to explode in the hands of investors.

Sorare is a virtual card game. These are soccer cards in the form of digital files Nft (Not Fungible Token) produced by a platform called Ethereum based on technology blockchain which allows you to certify the ownership of each file and perform transactions (in a cryptocurrency called Eth, second in the world by capitalization behind Bitcoin) traceable and safe. These stickers are produced in limited numbers, with varying degrees of rarity: Limited (1.000 pieces, yellow color), Rare (100 pieces, red), Super Rare (10 pieces, blue), Unique (one piece, black). A division that recalls that of well-known card games, such as Magic oi Pokemonand which leads to a game structure where the greater the player’s willingness to spend, the higher the chances of winning in the challenges against other users and in organized tournaments.

Sorare is played with five cards. The player chooses them from his squad and places the formation according to the following criteria: a goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder, a forward and another outfield player of his choice. Each card is assigned a score, elaborated on real performance of footballers through one scoring system based on data Opt. Whoever scores the highest overall score wins. There are official tournaments with limited participation based on the colors of the cards, the ranking position in the respective leagues (divided into divisions, as in the real world), etc. Participating in tournaments, and winning them, is one of the three possible ways to get new cards, the other two are buying and selling with other players or the auctions organized on a monthly basis by Sorare. Both rewards and transactions use Eth cryptocurrency exclusively. To give an idea of ​​the round of money that revolves around the game created by this company born in 2018 in Parislast November a card of Cristiano Ronaldo it was sold for 355 thousand euros. Between January and September 2021 there were trades for a total of 132 million euros. According to the financial holding SoftBankSorare currently applies 4 billion dollars.

The dark points of this successful business, which emerged thanks to an in-depth investigation of the sports site The Athleticconcern the aforementioned hybrid nature of the platform, which escapes both gambling regulationsboth those on IT assets. Sorare has repeatedly stated that its products are collectibles and nothing more. The (virtual) sticker remains in the possession of the buyer regardless of its market value, even in the event of a zeroing of this value. Or an ad hoc regulation that prevents its use, as happened in Magic with the Black Lotusthe rarest card in the history of the game created by Wizards of the Coasts (3,800 euros the minimum price, to then go up by several tens of thousands), which has long been banned from almost every tournament. Moving between the hazy and indefinite boundaries of collecting, where the value assigned to an object is purely subjective (are Lego’s Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon or the LucasArts game series for Commodore Amiga worth more?), Sorare operates in a land. of anyone, without rules and protections.

As revealed in The Athletic from a user, who was deliberately anonymous, Sorare is in fact a monopoly in which to compete is impossible. 1% of players own 45% of the total value of the cards, while 20% of players own 89%. There is a hedge fund quantitative analysis (quantitative hedge funds) called Blackpool which operates exclusively on the NFT market and which has its main asset in those of Sorare. Three of the six Sorare players with the richest portfolio belong to this fund. The NFTs in their possession are worth approx 6 million dollars and make Blackpool a moloch that takes no prisoners. “Blackpool – declares the aforementioned anonymous user – has cards strong enough to allow him to raid in the main tournaments, even winning two Lewandowski per week, thus producing a flow of money that allows product marketers to constantly magnify the value of the platform. Sorare only prohibits multiple accounts, not bundles, so Blackpool operates by regulation. But obviously such a concentration puts the platform itself at risk when the aforementioned players suddenly decide to sell their cards. A ceiling should therefore be placed on the maximum amount of value that a single user can accumulate ”.

Sorare is not an investment tool, but it is used as such. Sorare does not fall within the scope of the gambling, but it contains numerous elements attributable to gambling. Sorare continues to beat the hot iron of pure collecting through the introduction of cards Legends dedicated to the champions of the past, from Michel Platini to Ronaldofrom Marco van Basten to Andriy Shevchenko, therefore not usable in the traditional game, but in the meantime it creates special tournaments for this type of NFT. However, there is one element that makes Sorare almost identical to real football and it is there disparity of forces in the field. On the web, the platform experts recommend an investment of around € 1,000 in order to set up a competitive team. But against opponents from the portfolio of hundreds of millions, the average user has the same chances as Podernone to win it Scudetto or the Champions League.