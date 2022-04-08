In modern society, the environmental issue is increasingly important. Especially in the most recent period, with the increase in the cost of gas and light, the problem of the diffusion of new energy sources has arisen. In particular, of renewable energy sources. First, because the non-renewable ones are gradually running out, and then because the renewable ones have a lower environmental impact.

The relationship between the polluted environment and health is much closer and more current than one might commonly believe. In fact, already today in Italian cities, the effects of pollution are felt on our skin and on our health. Before analyzing the problem we need to know what atmospheric particulate matter is. This is the complex of particles, excluding water, which float in the atmosphere for long enough for their diffusion. We breathe in particles of a certain size every day, and these have immediate repercussions on our health.

The atmospheric particulate matter

The source of these particles can be natural, such as a forest fire or the spread of pollen. Or come from man, through industrial production, heating systems and exhaust gases. Therefore, we have a set of particles composed of the most varied substances, such as sulphate, ammonia, sodium chloride, carbon and others. Few would say it, but sore bones and legs, stomach pain and fatigue could be symptoms of pollution.

This is explained by an Italian research that links pollution and an increase in the risk of developing autoimmune diseases of the kind. These include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, inflammatory bowel diseases, but also connective tissue diseases. Several studies have also shown that the incidence of this type of disease in the population has progressively increased in recent years.

Sore bones and legs, stomach pain and a feeling of fatigue could be symptoms of these underestimated conditions

The research took into consideration data from the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research. This measures the air quality in 110 Italian provinces. The research essentially linked the health data of a sample of subjects to their residential address. And he saw that high exposure to car exhaust and pollution in general resulted in an increased risk of autoimmune diseases. 40% more for rheumatoid arthritis, 20% more for inflammatory bowel disease and a 15% increase in risk for connective tissue disease.

In any case, the study has an observational character, that is, there is no intervention by scholars. Researchers simply relate a series of relevant data, compare them and draw conclusions from them. In any case, and even with these limitations, the research is interesting because it demonstrates a correlation between air pollution and worsening of our health.

