Sore throat and pharyngitis ko with these 2 herbal teas that would counteract bacteria bringing natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant dowry

One of the most pleasant things about winter is sitting in front of the television with the whole family on the sofa. Maybe even with the company of the dog or cat of the house. A small Noah’s Ark that could be completed with a nice steaming herbal tea. We have suggested so many to our readers. From those slimming, to those that induce sleep. From purifying to energizing ones. In this article, we will instead see 2 allies against the evils of the season. Sore throat and pharyngitis ko with these 2 herbal teas that would counteract bacteria bringing natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. Let’s see what they are and why science recognizes their ingredients as allies for our health.

Expensive and old ginger always useful

There will be a reason why ginger has been considered an invaluable health ally for centuries. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this very valid and eternal product never ceases to amaze us. Thanks to the “gingerols”, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances that make this spice a panacea for health.

Let’s take a cup of water, fresh ginger root or a sachet of ready-made preparation and lemon juice for our herbal tea.

We boil in a saucepan or in the microwave and filter, if we use the root, otherwise we taste if with the sachet ready. For a touch of added health, here is a nice teaspoon of honey, perhaps artisanal.

Here is another absolutely beneficial spice.

If ginger is the absolute protagonist of the prevention of seasonal ills, cinnamon is not bad either. Another spice and other product that for centuries has accompanied man in the kitchen but also in health. Also very rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, cinnamon would also have a large digestive power. But be careful not to abuse it because the coumarin, substance present, could cause kidney and liver poisoning. As science points out.

In any case, a herbal tea taken every now and then would be right for us in the prevention of seasonal ills. You can use both ground cinnamon and traditional sticks. The ones we also use to make desserts and in the kitchen. Let’s boil with water and, after filtering, enjoy with orange or lemon juice. A real bomb of vitamins to defend the immune system.

