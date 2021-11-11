Soriano Motori presents the new Giaguaro electric motorcycle with gearbox and clutch

Two-wheel enthusiasts, perhaps they will remember by Ricardo Soriano who at the end of the 1930s founded the first motorcycle factory in the Iberian Peninsula. The company, in a short time, came to produce a series of low-wheeled vehicles known as the Lynx, Panther, Tiger and Puma. Short-lived adventure even if Soriano manages to strike a deal with Manuel Giró, giving rise to one of the most loved Spanish brands by enthusiasts all over the world: the OSSA. A few decades later, the grandson Marco Antonio Soriano IV who works in the field of finance, has decided to brush up on the family brand to carry out a project linked to the green economy. The goal is to achieve a “global electric vehicle (EV) and lifestyle platform“For this ambitious and complex project, Soriano Motori has decided to focus on Italy where there are the production plants in which the brand has worked to create many of the main components. The result of this work is the Jaguar, an electric motorcycle where the chassis, engine, gearbox, clutch and management software are totally “Made in Soriano” (a small preview of the 2-wheeler was given last year). Model which, at the moment, is declined in versions Jaguar V1S and Jaguar V1R.

UP TO 180 KM OF AUTONOMY

The Jaguar is a “Naked” with a perimeter frame in steel tubes. With steel it was possible to create a reduced structure, compared to a component in boxed aluminum, while obtaining the same torsional rigidity with actually lower costs. As for the front suspension, the V1S has been equipped with an up-side-down telescopic fork, with 50 mm diameter stanchions and 125 mm of travel; the Giaguaro V1R, on the other hand, uses a parallelogram system. For both Giaguaro, pivoted to the frame, we find a swingarm in billet aluminum. A single shock absorber with 120 mm travel is bolted to the structure. Inside the frame we find two brushless electric motors. The V1S can dispose as a whole of 60 kW, while the V1R of 72 kW. For both models, the torque is 155 Nm. The top speed is also the same: 180 km / h. The Giaguaro is powered by a complex modular system, with patented technologies, which can be translated to any other type of electric vehicle, according to the Soriano macro-project which involves the development of a global platform of electric vehicles (EV). The powertrain is liquid-cooled. According to what has been said, we find two front radiators, to which two other radiators must be added, one for each inverter, positioned, also frontally, immediately under the two main radiators. Speaking of batteries, a very important element for electric motorcycles, Soriano Motori highlights that lithium-ion cells with high density and energy capacity have been used.