Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet Photographed by amateurs at Colma

The passage of the comet Leonard on the Grigna (Photo by Giovanni Cristiani)

Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet Photographed by the amateur astronomers at Colma Fixed the passage over the Grigna

It was supposed to be the Christmas comet but these days “Leonard” is increasingly distant from us.

Fortunately, the enthusiasts of the Brianza Astrofili group took care of immortalizing the passage of the Christmas Comet on the Grigna from the Colma Observatory.

“The comet that has accompanied us in recent weeks is C / 2021 A1 (Leonard) on January 7 it was of magnitude 18.9 and more than 700 million kilometers away from us but at the end of the year it could have become visible to the eye naked reaching a magnitude of 3.0. In just under a year, it traveled 640 million kilometers, on the night of December 12 it reached the minimum distance of “only” 35 million kilometers, gaining a couple of magnitudes in brightness. It will reach perihelion 92 million kilometers from the Sun, exactly one year after its discovery, on January 3, 2022. Unfortunately, these days it is already very difficult to see even with our instrumentation »say the amateurs from Brianza.

(John Christians)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED