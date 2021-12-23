Tech

Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet Photographed by amateurs at Colma

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet Photographed by amateurs at Colma

The passage of the comet Leonard on the Grigna

(Photo by Giovanni Cristiani)

  • Thursday 23 December 2021

Sormano, here is the Christmas Comet

Photographed by the amateur astronomers at Colma

Fixed the passage over the Grigna

It was supposed to be the Christmas comet but these days “Leonard” is increasingly distant from us.

Fortunately, the enthusiasts of the Brianza Astrofili group took care of immortalizing the passage of the Christmas Comet on the Grigna from the Colma Observatory.

“The comet that has accompanied us in recent weeks is C / 2021 A1 (Leonard) on January 7 it was of magnitude 18.9 and more than 700 million kilometers away from us but at the end of the year it could have become visible to the eye naked reaching a magnitude of 3.0. In just under a year, it traveled 640 million kilometers, on the night of December 12 it reached the minimum distance of “only” 35 million kilometers, gaining a couple of magnitudes in brightness. It will reach perihelion 92 million kilometers from the Sun, exactly one year after its discovery, on January 3, 2022. Unfortunately, these days it is already very difficult to see even with our instrumentation »say the amateurs from Brianza.

(John Christians)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Other articles

Most read articles

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rocket League arrives on iOS and Android: Sideswipe now available

3 weeks ago

Naughty Dog is the new mystery game: Neil Druckmann at work!

November 13, 2021

The WhatsApp trick to receive only the messages of whoever you want

18 hours ago

Update 3.1 available, here are the news – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button