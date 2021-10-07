Soros and SEC Push Crypto, Bitcoin to Highs in 5 Months By Investing.com



Investing.com – The returned to late April / May levels above $ 55,000 after reinsurance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and remarks by a George Soros fund representative.

Currently the highest capitalization digital currency (just over $ 1 trillion) is trading at $ 54,612 (+ 6%) after 5-month highs of $ 55,570 seen overnight, with a seven-day change of + 25% and approximately 87%. Also good, up by about 3.3% to $ 3,570 (+ 18% on weekly frametime), now on the values ​​of the end of August.

Among other cryptocurrencies, the loses about 7% at $ 0.247 but gains 22% over the past seven days, while the other meme-token, lo, is up 30% on a daily basis and + 340% over 7 days at $ 0. , 000031.

The president of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler, who said in a hearing to the House Financial Services Commission, that the US authority “has no intention of banning cryptocurrencies”, to trigger the purchases on crypto. contrary to what has been done by the Chinese supervisory bodies, and that the decision “rests with the American Congress”.

Added to this is the surprise that came from the circles of the Hungarian tycoon Geroge Soros. The CEO of Soros Fund Management, Dawn Fitzpatrick, confirmed that the fund “owns some bitcoins, although not many”, adding that “virtual currencies are not interesting in themselves, but their use in decentralized finance is.”

In a note, Oanda senior analyst Edward Moya wrote that “regulatory concerns for some traders are now in the rearview mirror.”

“October is turning into a great month for cryptocurrencies after both Fed Chairman Powell and SEC Gensler said they have no plans to ban cryptocurrencies,” said the expert, adding that “the Bitcoin craze has returned from when retail traders and institutional investors embraced the long-term crypto idea. “

Additionally, “Wall Street is getting nervous about inflation and many traders are turning to Bitcoin to diversify assets. Current momentum could support a run to $ 60,000.”