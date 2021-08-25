Sorrentino and Jennifer Lawrence together for the biopic

Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Lawrence are ready to collaborate, The director should make a biopic on the life of Sue Mengers.

Who was Sue Mengers?

Sue Mengers, was an agent of some great Hollywood personalities (including Barbra Streisand, Gene Hackman, Steve McQueen, Brian De Palma and Peter Bogdanovich) who should be played by Lawrence. The screenplay is written by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan.

Sue Mengers

Died in 2011, Sue Mengers in Hollywood between the ’60s and’ 70s broke the glass ceiling and imposed itself in a decidedly masculine environment. Among his clients Candice Bergen, Gene Hackman, Peter Bogdanovich, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Bob Fosse, Ali McGraw, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds.

Loading... Advertisements

The offers

The biopic is an unpublished, which sources say is already disputed between Netflix and Apple TV +. Rumors speak of offers that would have already exceeded eighty million dollars, without decreeing, however, a winner.

Mob Girl

The other film project that sees Sorrentino and Jennifer together and Mob Girl, an adaptation of Teresa Carpenter’s book Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Temporarily paused, The film tells the true story of Arlyne Brickman, mafia then collaborator of the police who is now 85 years old: the adolescence of Brickman, who grew up among the scammers of the Lower East Side of New York City until he entered the mafia world and became one of its columns. Brickman later became an informant for the NYPD and a key witness in the case against the Colombo mafia family in 1986. Particularly when the woman chose to testify against gangster Anthony Scarpati she chose not to participate in the witness protection program, claiming that “that was the fastest way to get killed”. Brickman is now 85 and lives in Florida.