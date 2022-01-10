Sorrentino did not win the Golden Globe for best foreign film. Awarded «Drive My Car» – Corriere.it

“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino did not win the best foreign film at the 2021 Golden Globes: the story of the Ceremony

IS Drive My Car, by Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, award for best screenplay at Cannes, the winner of the Golden Globe for best foreign film, the awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the association of foreign journalists. Disappointment for Paolo Sorrentino, who with It was the hand of God he had entered the five nominations of what had previously been considered an Oscar barometer. Subdued edition, this number 79, without live TV – after the refusal of NBC already in May, which paid 60 million dollars in rights per year for the rights – and therefore the traditional red carpet. Not even a live streaming from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, only the results announced gradually on the Hfpa website and social media accounts. Most of the actors and directors preferred not to put their face on it. Hollywood has turned its back on the foreign press awards after a series of inquiries from the Los Angeles Times that in addition to stigmatizing the lack of diversity (no black journalist among the 87 members) would have also revealed opaque practices that “would have enriched their followers by holding productions and distributions in hand in an exchange of votes and favors”. Moral: 100 agencies representing the stars have closed the door on Hfpa and their clients have followed their directions (Tom Cruise, for example, has returned his three statuettes). A real boycott.