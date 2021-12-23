Sorrentino enters the shortlist with “It was the hand of God” – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The film by the Neapolitan director entered the short list of the 15 best international films in the running for the 94th edition of the Oscars. The ceremony will take place on March 27th

Paolo Sorrentino, 51, has broken through the shortlist of the 15 best international films announced on Tuesday 21 December by the Academy. It will be knownFebruary 8 self Was the Hand of God will have conquered the nomination and, if so, if the March 27 the most autobiographical film – almost a memoir set in Naples in the 1980s – will allow him to bring one home second coveted statuette

eight years later the one won for The great beauty. For Ennio from Giuseppe Tornatore And Marx can wait from Marco Bellocchio instead nothing to do: neither in the shortlist of the best documentary they were in competition over a hundreds of films.

In contention with Stata the Hand of God were others 91 national nominations. Other favorites on the eve made it, including the Iranian A hero from Asghar Farhadi, the Danish animated film Flee from Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the Japanese Drive My Car from Ryusuke Hamaguchi, based on a story by Haruki Murakami, the Finnish Compartment n. 6, the Spanish The perfect garment and Norwegian The worst person in the world. Great excluding the French Titane who had won the Palme d’Or in Cannes. Flee, already awarded at the Efa, also entered in the shortlist of the best documentary, best cartoon and could make history as the first documentary candidate a best movie. With Rasmussen they will have to see it among others too Summer of Soul, Billie Eilish, The Rescue And The Velvet Underground.

Among the others shortlist announced Tuesday there were those musical: Jonny Greenwood joined twice for his work on Power of the Dog And Spencer. Superstars like Billie Eilish remained in the running for the original song (No Time To Die), Beyonce (Be Alive), Jay-Z (Guns Go Bang), Ariana Grande (Just Look Up) and U2 (Your Song Saved My Life). Back in the race after his I do with Laura Pausini the twelve-time candidate Diane Warren with Somehow You Do and Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto.

was the hand of God has already won the Grand Jury Prize to Venice 78 and the Mastroianni award to the protagonist Filippo Scotti, but December 11 has missed the goal of And makes, the European Oscars going out empty-handed. Meanwhile among the most viewed films in Italy on Netflix in these first days of streaming after also being released in theaters. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino, a The Apartment (Fremantle group) production for Netflix, the film more intimate, personal, more brave, more autobiographical by the Neapolitan director. At the center the story of the alter ego Fabietto (Scotti) that betweenexaltation for Naples

80s crazy for Maradona and his personal tragedy (there loss accidental e untimely parents), sees his way also thanks to the meeting with the director Antonio Capuano: his future the cinema, in Rome. In the cast Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Enzo Decaro, Renato Carpentieri.