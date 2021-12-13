Sorrentino nominated for the Golden Globe with “It was the hand of God” – Corriere.it
Prizes will be awarded on January 9th. The director in the running for the best foreign film
On 21 December we will know if was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino be part of the shortlist of the 2022 Oscars. But in the meantime the film, already winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78, is among the candidates for the next Golden Globes in the five of the film in non-English language. This was announced by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helene Hoehne along with Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles. The awards assigned by the Hfpa (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) – which brings together the foreign press, traditionally offer useful information in view of the awards season, first and foremost Academy Awards – on January 9, 2022.
The last Italian film to be nominated Life ahead of you by Edoardo Ponti in 2020, with the triumph of Laura Pausini who in March was awarded for the song of the soundtrack I s (Seen), the first time of a song entirely in Italian to receive this recognition.
Two female directors in the director’s five, Jane Campion for The Power of Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, with Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. And I’m The Power of Dog And Belfast to lead the nominations, both at 7. And Netflix with 17 nominations is the master. On the television front Succession to collect the most nominations, five. While Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaacs won them over for the series Scenes from a wedding. After the controversy that has engulfed the Hfpa – among the 87 voters there was no black juror, among the new 21 admitted this year there are 6 black ones -, the candidacies just announced demonstrate the attempt to be more inclusive. But no African American actress appears the best actresses where she stands out, as expected, Lady Gaga for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. The most sensational absence is that of Jennifer Hudson who plays Aretha Franklin in Respect. Among the actors stand out Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Mahershala Ali. While among the supporting actresses are candidates Aunjanue Ellis and Ruth Negga. THE
In any case, the changes were not deemed sufficient by the NBC network to not broadcast the ceremony on January 9th. It is still not clear where it will be visible.
Cinema nominations
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – The swan song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard.
A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – t
ick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarn Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Tail
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard.
A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6
December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 17:44)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED