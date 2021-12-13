Sorrentino nominated for the Golden Globe with “It was the hand of God” – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

Prizes will be awarded on January 9th. The director in the running for the best foreign film

On 21 December we will know if was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino be part of the shortlist of the 2022 Oscars. But in the meantime the film, already winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78, is among the candidates for the next Golden Globes in the five of the film in non-English language. This was announced by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helene Hoehne along with Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles. The awards assigned by the Hfpa (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) – which brings together the foreign press, traditionally offer useful information in view of the awards season, first and foremost Academy Awards – on January 9, 2022.

The last Italian film to be nominated Life ahead of you by Edoardo Ponti in 2020, with the triumph of Laura Pausini who in March was awarded for the song of the soundtrack I s (Seen), the first time of a song entirely in Italian to receive this recognition.

Two female directors in the director’s five, Jane Campion for The Power of Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, with Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. And I’m The Power of Dog And Belfast to lead the nominations, both at 7. And Netflix with 17 nominations is the master. On the television front Succession to collect the most nominations, five. While Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaacs won them over for the series Scenes from a wedding. After the controversy that has engulfed the Hfpa – among the 87 voters there was no black juror, among the new 21 admitted this year there are 6 black ones -, the candidacies just announced demonstrate the attempt to be more inclusive. But no African American actress appears the best actresses where she stands out, as expected, Lady Gaga for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. The most sensational absence is that of Jennifer Hudson who plays Aretha Franklin in Respect. Among the actors stand out Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Mahershala Ali. While among the supporting actresses are candidates Aunjanue Ellis and Ruth Negga. THE

In any case, the changes were not deemed sufficient by the NBC network to not broadcast the ceremony on January 9th. It is still not clear where it will be visible.

Cinema nominations Best Drama Film



Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard – A winning family

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical



Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director



Kenneth Branagh – Belfast



Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter



Steven Spielberg – West Side Story



Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film



Mahershala Ali – The swan song



Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos



Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog



Will Smith – King Richard.

A winning family



Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film



Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes



Olivia Colman – The dark daughter



Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos



Lady Gaga – House of Gucci



Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical



Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up



Peter Dinklage – Cyrano



Andrew Garfield – t

ick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza



Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical



Marion Cotillard – Annette



Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza



Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up



Emma Stone – Cruella



Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor



Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar



Jamie Dorman – Belfast



Ciarn Hinds – Belfast



Troy Kotsur – Tail



Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress



Caitriona Balfe – Belfast



Arianna DeBose – West Side Story



Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog



Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard.

A winning family



Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay



Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza



Kenneth Branagh – Belfast



Jane Campion – The power of the dog



Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up



Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best soundtrack



Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch



Germaine Franco – Encanto



Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog



Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas



Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song



“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“Every Letter” – Cyrano

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film



Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film



Drive my Car

was the hand of God

A Hero

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6