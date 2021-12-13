News

Sorrentino nominated for the Golden Globe with “It was the hand of God” – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

Prizes will be awarded on January 9th. The director in the running for the best foreign film

On 21 December we will know if was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino be part of the shortlist of the 2022 Oscars. But in the meantime the film, already winner of the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78, is among the candidates for the next Golden Globes in the five of the film in non-English language. This was announced by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Helene Hoehne along with Snoop Dogg in Los Angeles. The awards assigned by the Hfpa (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) – which brings together the foreign press, traditionally offer useful information in view of the awards season, first and foremost Academy Awards – on January 9, 2022.

The last Italian film to be nominated Life ahead of you by Edoardo Ponti in 2020, with the triumph of Laura Pausini who in March was awarded for the song of the soundtrack I s (Seen), the first time of a song entirely in Italian to receive this recognition.

Two female directors in the director’s five, Jane Campion for The Power of Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, with Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. And I’m The Power of Dog And Belfast to lead the nominations, both at 7. And Netflix with 17 nominations is the master. On the television front Succession to collect the most nominations, five. While Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaacs won them over for the series Scenes from a wedding. After the controversy that has engulfed the Hfpa – among the 87 voters there was no black juror, among the new 21 admitted this year there are 6 black ones -, the candidacies just announced demonstrate the attempt to be more inclusive. But no African American actress appears the best actresses where she stands out, as expected, Lady Gaga for the role of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. The most sensational absence is that of Jennifer Hudson who plays Aretha Franklin in Respect. Among the actors stand out Denzel Washington, Will Smith and Mahershala Ali. While among the supporting actresses are candidates Aunjanue Ellis and Ruth Negga. THE
In any case, the changes were not deemed sufficient by the NBC network to not broadcast the ceremony on January 9th. It is still not clear where it will be visible.

Cinema nominations

Best Drama Film

Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – The swan song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – King Richard.
A winning family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – t
ick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dorman – Belfast

Ciarn Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Tail

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard.
A winning family

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The power of the dog

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – King Richard – A winning family
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car
was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6

December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 17:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

