Sorrentino with It was the hand of God- Corriere.it

Massimo Cantini Parrini, for the costumes of «Cyrano» and Enrico Casarosa for the animation film «Luca», also competing for the 94th edition of the Academy awards. The ceremony scheduled for March 27

«I am delighted with this nomination. For me it is already a great victory. It is a reason for emotion, because it is a prestigious recognition of the themes of the film, which are the things I believe in: irony, freedom, tolerance, pain, lightheartedness, will, the future, Naples and my mother. “. It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino – formerly the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Venice 78 – is entered the five for the Oscar as best international film of the 94th edition of the Academy Awards, scheduled for March 27 in Los Angeles. «« It is useless to pretend nothing has happened: the favorite is Drive my car, which is also nominated for Best Film and Best Director. I feel very comfortable not being favored. With The great beauty I was and that made me awe. I like a lot more starting from the bench, to use a football metaphor, ”she commented. “I didn’t expect it, I hoped, I was pleased to come in again because once it’s a coincidence while two … This year there are a lot of very good films, Farhadi has not entered (with A hero, ed) who is a great director and this gives the measure of the fact that the game was complicated and unexpected. I am very happy to have entered, there is personal satisfaction and then this film is very important to me. I spent four months traveling back and forth to the USA and in times of covid it is quite tiring to make many trips, to meet so many people always wearing a mask. In short, now it is more tiring and without covid it was more fun. But for the award ceremony, if they invite me, I will gladly go ”

Two other Italians in the running.

Massimo Cantini Parrini was nominated for the costumes of Cyrano and there is Italy also among the nominations for the best animated film with Luca of the director Enrico Casarosa.

The surprise are the four nominations for Drive my car (already winner of the Golden Globes among foreign films): as well as as an international title it also runs as best original screenplay, best film and best director for which the Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi will meet with Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast). Among the performers stands out the absence of Lady Gaga, the Patrizia Reggiani of House of Gucci. In five actresses, Nicole Kidman, Pénélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain. Among the men Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, at the top of the nominations. She got 12 (and Jane Campion is the first woman to receive a second for directing, after that Piano lessons 1994, followed by Dunes with 10. Also noteworthy is the excellent result of Flee by the Danish Jonas Poher Rasmussen who in addition to the statuette for best international film is also competing for those of the best documentary and best animated film.



The candidacies of 23 categories have been



announced during a presentation in live streaming on the Academy website and on the actor’s social pages Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace”, “The Help”) and the actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross (Golden Globe for Best Actress in the “Black-ish” series).

Here are the nominations in the main categories:

Best Film



Belfast



Tail

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dunes

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director



Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best International Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God



The Worst Person in the World

Flee

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Best Actor in a Leading Role



Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role



Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Supporting Actress



Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor



Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Costumes



Cruella

Cyrano

Dunes

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay



Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best soundtrack



Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best sound



Belfast

Dunes

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Animated Short



Affairs of the Art

Beast

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short



Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold