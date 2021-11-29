Sorrento, a dream price list for Universal

It was Universal Pictures to raise the curtain on the 44th edition of the Sorrento Cinema, an edition renamed “Energy” to underline the energy with which the whole market is preparing to face 2022 in the name of a real restart. Conducting the convention was the general manager and CEO Xavier Albert who, at his first time on the stage in Sorrento, first of all recalled the results and the great commitment of Universal in these months of reopening: “We have brought home some good results with Fast & Furious 9, Old And No Time to Die: the latter has now reached 8 million euros at the Italian box office, and this was precisely the goal we had in mind given the period. Now we want to continue to support the market with an equally rich offer, while still giving energy to the cinemas, starting from Sing 2 – Getting stronger out on December 23rd. We strongly believe in a decisive recovery at Christmas. We have big dreams: our entire catalog has big dreams as its mantra ». Finally, Albert thanked the partners Lucky Rede Vision, as well as Richard Borg: «I have already done it in Riccione, but I want to remember him once again for his exceptional career».

The word was then passed to the marketing director Massimo Proietti who underlined how, “to have the energy and strength to start again, one cannot be alone”. Proietti therefore had the titles of the list presented to the members of the team, that is Valentina Scoppelli, Marta Federico, Maria Chiara Giuffrè, Giorgia di Cristo And Francesca Rumi.

Universal Pictures’ line up for the first half of 2022 therefore sees: Aline – The voice of love (January 20), inspired by the life of Céline Dion (who recorded 1 million admissions in 3 weekends in France); the romantic comedy Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson (out for Valentine’s Day); the action-thriller Ambulance by Michael Bay (February 24); Kenneth Branagh’s highly personal film Belfast (March 3), already among the front-runner titles for the next Oscars; the horror-thriller by Blumhouse Black Phone (March 17); the new cinematic episode of the acclaimed British TV series Downton Abbey: A New Era (March 24); DreamWorks animation Too bad (31 March); the epic thriller shot in Iceland The Northman (April 21) with Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy; the period drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (May 5) with two great actresses such as Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert; the new chapter in the beloved dinosaur saga Jurassic World – The domain (June 9); Nope (July 21); the highly anticipated Minions 2 – Like Crane becomes very bad (August 18), animation now ready for 2 years that will finally bring Gru’s yellow helpers back to cinemas, now pop icons.

