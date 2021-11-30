Sorrento, Disney’s super offer

On day 2 of Professional days of Sorrento saw among the protagonists of the morning conventions The Walt Disney Company Italy. To open the presentation of the major’s list was Giulio Carcano, Director Theatrical Distribution, Sales of the major who recalled the important results at the box office in recent months: «Since the reopening of theaters to date we have distributed 13 films in Italian cinemas for a total box office of 40 million euros. We are really very satisfied: Eternals it has now reached a total of € 8 million, becoming the highest grossing title in the pandemic era. But I also want to mention the excellent results of non-blockbuster films on our list such as for example The French Dispatch which has reached 1.8 million euros “.

Carcano then illustrated i titles coming up for 2022: the Christmas proposals of West Side Story (December 23), musical where “Steven Spielberg brought together the best of Hollywood and Broadway” and The King’s Man – The origins (January 5), the third film in the saga of elegant and ruthless English spies, by Matthew Vaughn with Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans; then the animation of Bob’s Burger – The movie (May 25) based on the American sit-com that has become a cult over the years; the Marvel cinecomes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 4) by Sam Raimi, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Thor: Love and Thunder (July 7) by Taika Waititi, with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and new entry Christian Bale as the antagonist. And then two Pixar animated films: Red by Domee Shi (March 10), a poetic and ironic tale of a girl overwhelmed by the chaos of adolescence, and Lightyear – The true story of Buzz (coming in summer) which will bring viewers back to the world of Toy Story, a saga that in Italy boasts a total box office of over 30 million euros.

The word is therefore passed to Davide Romani, Director, Head of Marketing Studios & Integrated Marketing, who unveiled the live-action titles: Tammy Faye’s eyes (February 3) by Michael Showalter, starring Jessica Chastain flanked by Andrew Garfield and Vincent D’Onofrio; The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (January 27) by Guillermo del Toro with the super cast consisting of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara; Murder on the Nile (February 10), the second film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novels starring Inspector Hercule Poirot (the first film Murder on the Orient Express grossed € 14.6 million).

Other titles arriving by the end of 2022 have been reported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever And Avatar 2, while among the previews of the releases in the room of 2023 are found The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the fifth installment in the saga of Indiana Jones and the new live-action version of The little Mermaid.

