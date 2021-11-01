Sports

“Sorry about Ronaldo’s farewell to Italian football”

Gian Piero Gasperini in the press conference on the eve of the Champions League, he talked about Cristiano Ronaldo and his farewell to the Italian championship.

“From the technical point of view, Ronaldo is an extraordinary player, but I think I am saying a banality, he is recognized by everyone. What he is doing at Manchester, just think of Sunday’s goal but also of everyone else. It has brought added value to our championship, personally I was sorry that he was returning to England, because I always hope that the best players will arrive in Italy, although perhaps it would have cost us a few more goals against “:

