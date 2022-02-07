“Sorry for the chaos, it was all a misunderstanding”

ROME – Milena Bertolini, Technical commissioner of the women’s national football team, during the 90 ° Minuto broadcast he had harshly criticized Nicolò Zaniolo, sent off in injury time of the match against Genoa at the Olimpico for protests against the referee Abisso after the cancellation of his goal: “We know that the boy has difficulties emotionally, he must be helped, he must be educated. Then, in that case, the referee had to do his part, but I don’t justify Zaniolo’s attitude for this.”

Words that did not appeal to the fans who on social media all day retorted Bertolini, even using ironically the hashtag “Zaniolo must be educated”. In the evening, the coach of the women’s national team returned to yesterday’s statements via Ansa: “I am deeply sorry for the negative implications that my words about Zaniolo are taking on. Having extrapolated a small part of what I have expressed, without fully listening to my whole thought in its complexity, may have contributed to generating the misunderstanding and for this reason I believe It is useful to clarify. I tried to explain that Zaniolo’s frustration at the cancellation of the goal he scored deserved greater attention and greater understanding, as well as the affectionate embrace of Mourinho clearly demonstrated – he claims Bertolini -. I stressed that, while not wishing to justify his words, the specific situation should have been understood, without punishing him beyond measure. Like all young boys, I believe that Zaniolo also needs to be helped and guided in managing the emotional aspects – the coach continues – that is, in the management of the natural difficulties, frustrations and alleged injustices that can be experienced in a game. When I talked about education I was referring to these aspects, closely linked to football growth. Far be it from me to judge other personal aspects. Nicolò is a great talent and a heritage of Italian football and above all a boy who among other things seems to me extremely sensitive and generous “.