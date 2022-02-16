“Sorry President, I would have …”. Not only does it give him the “you”, that strange phrase – Libero Quotidiano





Sofia Goggia was unleashed after the silver obtained in Beijing 2022 in the downhill in the phone call with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who had called the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò to send a message to the Azzurri involved in the Beijing Olympics, who have so far won 13 medals.





“Please send my compliments to the Italian athletes for the results achieved so far and for the behavior they have had in these Olympics. You have been very good, keep it up”. Mattarella focused in particular on Sofia Goggia, capable of winning a silver in downhill after a serious injury. A silver that comes after the Olympic gold of 4 years ago in the same specialty.





“A special greeting goes to Sofia Goggia. I followed her, I saw how many sacrifices she made to return after the injury. My warmest appreciation to her, obviously to be extended to the technicians, managers and federations. Upon your return to Italy, I will wait for you at the Quirinale“. The same Mattarella then made his personal compliments to Goggia, who answered excitedly on the phone:” Sorry pres, I wanted to bring you a gold, but it will be for next time “. An unexpected curtain, but of great value for Goggia.