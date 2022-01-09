“Sorry to have conceded such a goal, the goalkeeper was not at the top. In the end we put them in difficulty.”

Latest football news Napoli – Roberto D’Aversa, Sampdoria coach, made some statements to DAZN at the end of the match against Napoli. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“We are sorry to have conceded a goal with the goalkeeper who was not at the top and on our naivety, we could certainly have done better. We made too many mistakes in the first half. We did too little, the regret is having conceded that goal. In the second half. time we kept the game in balance putting them in a bit of difficulty. We made the maximum in terms of sacrifices. Most of the changes are not offensive, only Ciccio entered the offensive players but he was not put in a position to be able to determine . We have many absences in front. Three-man midfield? Rincon gave aggression to the team, Ekdal was not at his best. I didn’t feel like launching Rincon from the first minute. Today we have no winger but Ciervo, there were none on the bench. I’ve always played with 4-3-3, but players are needed to be able to do so. Ciervo has important qualities also in terms of physical presence, then he must add malice in the containment phase. “