Sos Antarctica: the invasion of alien species is out of control

After pollution and climate change, the umpteenth threat to the White Continent, Antarctica, arrives clandestinely: it is hidden under the hulls of the many ships that pass through the South Pole and it is a multitude of pest species, including mussels, crabs , crustaceans and algae. All threaten to settle in Antarctica, disrupting its hitherto almost untouched habitat.

This is the alarm raised by researchers from the University of Cambridge, in Great Britain, and the British Antarctic Survey in a study published in the journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences”. The experts analyzed a vast amount of data, primarily satellite images, relating to naval activity south of 60 degrees latitude: thus it was possible to track the global movements of ships entering Antarctic waters. The results are impressive: 1600 ports around the world are connected with a territory as remote as the «Sixth Continent».

Threatening the balance of this expanse of ice are small marine animals that literally encrust themselves on the hulls of ships: boats of any type, from tourist boats, such as large cruise boats, to refueling ones, to those used by researchers in expeditions between the two Poles to those dedicated to fishing. “Invasive species, non-native to Antarctica, represent one of the greatest threats to biodiversity in the whole area and whose indigenous species have remained isolated for the last 15-30 million years – explains David Aldridge of the Department of Zoology. of the University of Cambridge, coordinator of the report on “PNAS” -. These species could also have an economic impact, destroying fisheries’. The alien species, also thanks to the warming of the oceanic waters and the fact that they have adapted to the weather during their voyages on the hulls, could soon multiply in the Antarctic, prey on the native species and, then, undermine them.

“The species that grow on the hulls of ships are determined by the routes of the ships themselves. We discovered that, if on the one hand the fishing vessels operating in the waters of the Antarctic actually visit a restricted network of ports – explains Arlie McCarthy, first author of the study -, the tourist and refueling vessels travel all over the world ” and, therefore, they represent an even greater threat, also because they are stationed for a long time in many ports, thus giving the time for alien species to take root on the hulls and adapt. “We were surprised to see that Antarctica is much more globally connected than we thought. Our results show that the biosecurity measures adopted so far to protect the Sixth Continent must be extended to a wider range ».

“There are strict regulations in place to prevent non-native alien species from reaching Antarctica (such as the obligation to clean the hulls of biofouling before a voyage that has Antarctica in the route – explains the scholar -, but the success of these regulations depends precisely on having information to make appropriate decisions. We hope that our results will improve the ability to prevent invasive species from colonizing all those territories. “And he adds:” Security measures such as washing the hulls currently focus on a small group of ports recognized as gateway ports, that is, those areas strategically located in relation to the large markets of origin and destination of the loads. These new results – reiterates Lloyd Peck of the British Antarctic Survey, another author of the study – highlight the need to improve biosecurity protocols and environmental protection measures for ac que Antarctic. The goal is to defend them from invasive species, especially now that ocean temperatures continue to rise due to climate change ».