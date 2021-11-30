Business

Sos bubbles at Christmas, the lack of raw materials also puts the wineries in crisis

Also toasts from Christmas And New Year’s would be at risk. To launch thesos bubbles are the Italian and foreign wineries that complain about the lack, again because of the Covid, from raw material. “Lacks, glass and paper – an Italian producer let the microphones of “Fourth Republic“- we had to fall back on an alternative bottle to cope with this Christmas. Our standard bottles will only arrive from January, February”.

However, the wallet of Italians. “Let’s calculate a 10.15% increase“, continues the sparkling wine producer”. “Another important cost – says another producer – will be that of the labels produced from time to time, because they show all the updated information. Everyone asks us for an advance payment while we do not know if we will sell”.

The same goes for the Italian wineries French champagne. “The department of French bubbles this year has more than halved: almost 70% fewer labels than the big houses “, concludes an expert in the sector.

