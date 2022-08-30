SOS of Primary Care due to the lack of doctors in Madrid: “Appointments to 30 patients and really attend to 60”

This specialty has a structural deficit of 600 professionals, according to Amyts, and the Minister of Health responds that there are currently almost 13,700 health workers

If it were not for the vocation of health workers, Primary Care would disappear. That is, at least, the feeling that doctors, nurses and health professionals in Madrid have every day. In summer it gets worse -due to the reduction of the workforce for vacations-, but This comes from far away, asserts the spokesman for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, Lorenzo Armenteros.

The situation worsened in 2021, when a clearly insufficient budget allocation was added to the pandemic hit, comments Armenteros. Specifically, in the Community Budgets for 2022 200 million euros were allocated directly to Primary Care, 4% more than the last approved amount. However, from the Association of Doctors and Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) have been denouncing for months that is not sufficient and the Ministry of Health has already launched a Primary Care Improvement Plan to reorganize and improve care.

schedule excess

Of the 200 million euros allocated, 80 are dedicated to salary improvements for those professionals with the greatest care burden. From Amyts they insist that it is not enough. There is a lack of family doctors and those that exist maintain that they endure precarious salaries and endless patient schedules.

This is what hurts them the most: not being able to dedicate the time they deserve to each patient. Who attends them? The four remaining doctors, affirms the family doctor and delegate of Amyts Amparo Naranjo. And she denounces that, for this reason, the treatment that is being given to patients is not adequate: We get to see up to 60 people every day, which means that we can spend three minutes each. It is impossible to provide good care in that time, says this health.

On July 7, the unions of the Sectorial Board of Health agreed on a pre-agreement with the Primary Care Management of the Community of Madrid that provided for at least the dedication of 10 minutes for patients with or without an appointment, and from the Ministry of Health they affirm that it will be ratified soon. Meanwhile, Naranjo says that in the health centers of the southern zone, day to day life seems like a nightmare: of the 30 patients mentioned in the agenda, you actually attend to 60. This excess agenda not only affects patients, but also the patients themselves. doctors. The spokesman for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians explains that these overloaded schedules mean that there are doctors working twice as many hours and health workers going from public to private. Madrid Primary Care, according to Amyts, has been dragging a structural deficit of 600 family doctors and 150 pediatricians. Added to this are the daily vacancies of 748 specialists in Family Medicine and Pediatrics that are not covered.

From the Minister of Health, on the other hand, they affirm that they do not have the data of uncovered casualties, since it is very changeable. I know that they maintain, on the other hand, that the number of professionals in Primary Care has increased. According to their data, before the pandemic there were 13,100 troops and right now there are almost 13,700, 600 more.

PROPOSALS OF THE COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS

To redirect this situation, the representatives of the National Section of Urban Primary Care of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (CGCOM) published two months ago a series of proposals for lines of work. Of this Decalogue, the member of Primary Care of the College of Physicians, Rafael Ortega, highlights that it undoes the debureaucratization of the processes. And it is that the Primary Care doctor not only attends to more patients than he should but is forced to carry out “infinite bureaucratic procedures that do not offer any act of clinical value” such as requesting a scheduled ambulance to transfer a patient from his home to the hospital or the purely administrative correction of the prescriptions in the electronic prescription. Tasks that take up even more time.

According to Lorenzo Armenteros, the problem is not only in Madrid, but has a national dimension, with consequences: Private water companies are taking advantage of the shortcomings Primary and have created a system – which emulates what is offered by the public – with very cheap policies. Therefore, Amyts fears that Primary Care ends up disappearing.