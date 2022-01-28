Sostegni decree ter still ghost but already dissatisfied everyone, from tourism to green energy producers. Superbonus, the majority against the changes





The sector of the tourism, the builders, i real estate owners and the producers of renewable energy continue to contest the contents of the Sostegni ter decree launched last Thursday by the Council of Ministers. And many rules do not even like the majority parties, who wanted a new budget shift to have more resources available and now announce changes during the parliamentary process. But, that’s because the focus is on voting for the Quirinale or because the one approved by the ministers was a text full of holes still to be filled, five days after its launch on final text there is still no provision. According to the Treasury it would be in the home straight in Official Journal, but the Minister of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini in an interview with Courier service he says that “in these hours” the new parameters are being defined to compensate the contracting companies for the increases in the prices of raw materials. This is one of the rules that in the drafts in circulation last week were still blank, and evidently the square has not yet been found. Meanwhile, the school world in these hours even speculates that in the final version the changes requested by the Regions to the rules on quarantines in the school.

Pending the text, the categories concerned are all on a war footing. Who is the recipient of aid – starting in tourism – complains that they are insufficient if not harmful. Organized tourism associations, from Astoi Confindustria Viaggi to Assoviaggi Confesercenti, speaking of “yet another hard blow” inflicted on the sector and “total indifference” of the government, “regardless of heavy economic effects generated by the decisions taken “. The redundancy fund discounted until March (exemption from the payment of the additional contribution is foreseen), chosen instead of extending the cig Covid, is judged “completely inadequate as ordinary shock absorbers normally provide for asalary advance on the part of employers and companies, in a very severe liquidity crisis, are not in the least able to cope with such disbursements “. And to get direct payment from Inps “Companies will have to produce a whole series of documents which, for the Covid case, they should not have produced”. As far as economic support is concerned, the increase in the Single Fund for tourism from 120 to 220 million “is completely derisory, given the large number of beneficiaries to whom the tool is aimed (accommodation facilities, entertainment agencies, tour guides and tour leaders, tourist transport companies, travel agencies, tour operators) “. Also in light of the fact that tour operators and travel agencies are still stopped due to the decree that imposes a ban on travel for tourism reasons to many foreign countries.

Those who see themselves asking for a contribution – the energy producers who have made extra profits – consider it unacceptable to impose sacrifices to the detriment of solar and hydroelectric plants, leaving out the fossil sources, while energy-intensive companies reject the interventions because they are short-term and without strategic vision. Solar Italy, the association of Italian companies in the sector, wrote to Mario Draghi to complain that the decree “inexplicably provides for the modification of previous agreements on which operators have legitimately relied on, even more unacceptable considering that there has been no consultation with operators “. Not intervening on fossil revenues and “retroactively modifying existing contracts, would lead private investors to not have faith in the Italian state and therefore to move capital to more reliable countries. The result would be the loss of opportunities and growing difficulties in achieving the objectives of decarbonisation and reducing energy costs ”. Doubts even within the majority: Pietro Girotto, chairman of the Senate Industry Commission and head of the M5s Ecological Transition Committee, defined “paradoxical and inefficient that paying the high bills should be the only structural and safest solution we have to face the current price crisis: renewable energy sources “. An energy policy “contradicting the needs, which goes against the ecological transition and does not solve the problem at the root”. This is why “we are already there working to ensure that sacrifices are shared also by others and are not downloaded only to renewables “.

Finally, the further close on Superbonus, with the prohibition on assigning the tax credit on costs for energy efficiency interventions more than once, it has not maddened me Reeds And Confedilizia but also i 5 stars, the Pd and the whole center right who shout at the sinking of the measure with yet another change in the race, however with effect retroactive. Luca Sut, Patrizia Terzoni and Riccardo Fraccaro of the M5s, by decree still phantom, have already announced a amendment to reintroduce the possibility of multiple assignments, even if “identifying in detail which subsequent assignees can be, that is to say only banks, financial intermediaries registered in the register, companies authorized for securitization and financial intermediation and insurance companies authorized to operate in Italy”. And also the chairman of the Productive Activities Committee in the Chamber, Martina Nardi (Pd), promises changes during the process in Parliament because “the news only complicates things and risks paralyzing the system”.