Sostegni ter decree, common front against the government between environmentalists, consumers and producers of energy from renewable sources

“It upsets market dynamics and does not resolve the situation in any way emergency in progress, which starts generating serious repercussions on the social and economic system of the country “. Environmental associations, consumers and manufacturers of power take sides against the Sostegni decree ter published in the Official Journal on Thursday evening, which also displeases the government majority. Adoc, Adiconsum, Adusbef, Anev, Anie, Ass, Assoidroelettrica, Assoutenti, Art, Consumer House, Codacons, Confconsumatori, Consumer Protection Center Users, Free, Future Electricity, Free Energy, Greenpeace, Solar Italy, Kyoto Club, Legambiente, Consumer League, Consumer Movement, Citizen Defense Movement, Users Association of Radio Television Services and Wwf and they ask “a comparison table to find a shared solution to expensive energy in line with the objectives of decarbonization“.

The rule of the decree by which the government provides for a new intervention estimated in 1.7 billion to contain the increase in the costs of bills “Saw the light without a broad sharing with the representative intermediate bodies of the various sectors involved “, reads the note. It is a impromptu intervention and complex implementation that seriously risks not achieving the desired objective of introducing structural changes to the electricity system in order to encourage the growth of renewable sources capable of reducing and stabilizing stock market prices, and also puts market dynamics at risk energetic as well as structured “.

The signatories believe “the rapid opening of a discussion table on a topic as important as that of the current energy crisis in our country is indispensable, for which they make themselves available as of now, aimed at defining structural interventions that guarantee the country stable energy costs, competitive and as independent as possible from the country in the medium and long term international geopolitical contexts, in compliance with the decarbonisation objectives assumed by our country “. Only yesterday the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco he said that “other interventions” against expensive energy “will be evaluated on the basis of the evolution of the situation” because “we must prevent the growth of energy prices from slowing the economy”. The forecasts of GDP growth they have already been revised downwards by the major Italian and international institutions.