Sostegni ter decree, M5s raises the tone against Draghi: “We dissociate ourselves from modifications on Superbonus and extra profits from renewables”

While at the Room we vote for the fifth time for the new President of the Republic, the 5 Star Movement raises the tone against the latest decree of Draghi government launched on 21 January and landed on Thursday evening in the Official Journal. The ban on assigning tax credits deriving from the tax credits more than once is targeted Superbonus and the taxation of extra-profits from renewables. The Ecological Transition Committee of which they are part Gianni Pietro GirottoAndrea Cioffi, Ilaria Fontana, Patty L’Abbate and Luca Sut, together with the whole M5S, made it known that “they dissociate themselves from the content of the articles of the Dl ‘support ter’ concerning the Superbonus and renewable energy sources “.

“In both cases,” they explain, “we said the content is neither fair nor effective, and we asked for a reflection supplement and above all a comparison with the professionals of the categories involved, which could be done quickly even with the new digital methods. Moreover, we had immediately suggested, thanks to the dialogue with the aforementioned social partners, gods corrective to ‘save goat and cabbage’. The government preferred to go straight and he therefore assumes honors and burdens. We will instead continue the interlocutions with the social partners, to propose the best possible amendments “.

Against the new modification in the running of the Superbonus, always in an anti-fraud key, they had already expressed themselves in recent days all majority parties, in addition to the manufacturers’ association and Confedilizia, according to which the market is likely to be blocked. Today the attack also goes there Cnaaccording to which the new measures “are causing the disengagement of intermediaries in the purchase of tax credits “e Confartigianatowhose president Marco Granelli sent a letter to Mario Draghi complaining that “once again, instead of hitting the dishonest with targeted and surgical measures, we end up shooting in the heap with restrictive measures that harm, without reason, all entrepreneurs “and” in this way, the ‘smart ones’ are certainly not discouraged, well capable of bypassing bureaucratic complications, but they slow down , on the other hand, credit purchase operations, especially by financial operators “.

Disappointment was also expressed by the director general of ABI, Giovanni Sabatini, which expressed “regret for the non-acceptance of the requests from the worlds of companies and banks so that the measure of the advance of the superbonus can continue to express its positive effects on the economy, in full compliance with the law”. For the number one in the association of banks, the strong constraints introduced by Sostegni ter, “even with substantial effects retroactivealso create uncertainty on the contracts already stipulated “.