Sostegni-ter: in the new retail CFP the “turnover” becomes the revenues – Fiscal Focus

New legislative turnaround: article 2 of the decree-law of January 27, 2022, n. 4 (Sostegni-ter) establishes in the MISE forecast a fund for the recognition of new non-repayable grants, this time destined for the economic activities of retail trade, modifying with respect to the past – once again – the access criteria and for the calculation of benefits.

Primarily it is necessary to highlight that the Sostegni-ter decree “sets aside” only the sums that are intended to cover the measure, for a total amount of 200 million euros for 2022.

The passage from theory to practice, however, will require the issuing of the necessary implementing measure, within a time limit that is in no way quantified by the standard.

Having said that, it is still advisable to start having an idea of ​​the contours of the measure right now, which is innovative from many points of view.

Only companies that are active in the Business Register and that mainly carry out retail trade activities identified by the following ATECO 2007 codes: 47.19, 47.30, 47.43, all the activities of groups 47.5 and 47.6, 47.71, 47.72, will benefit from the contribution. 47.75, 47.76, 47.77, 47.78, 47.79, 47.82, 47.89 and 47.99.

The access requirements are, in addition to the usual compliance with the limits and conditions set out in Section 3.1 of the “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current emergency of COVID-19”:

Amount of 2019 revenues not exceeding two million euros;

As literally reported by the standard: “Having one right away reduction in turnover in 2021 of no less than thirty percent compared to 2019. For the purposes of quantifying the reduction in turnover, the revenues referred to in Article 85, paragraph 1, letters a) and b), of the Consolidated Income Tax Law approved by decree of the President of the Republic 22 December 1986, n. 917, relating to the tax periods 2019 and 2021“.

From the analysis of these two prerequisites two considerations arise spontaneously.

The first: the number of beneficiaries is further reduced compared to the previous non-repayable contributions, given that the 2019 revenue threshold is set at just two million euros.

The second: the turnover” is no longer that mysterious entity “invented“From the Relaunch decree, decree-law 34/2020, but, for the purposes of this new grant referred to in article 3 of decree-law 4/2022, is equal to revenues.

Why we wanted to use the term turnover, to then go and explain immediately afterwards that it is not the “turnover” of the previous CFP, but that we need to look at the revenues, frankly it is not understood. What is certain is that we must be very careful not to get confused, without being misled by the dissonant indications present in the legislative dictate.

Furthermore, there is another aspect to pay close attention to, if we want it to be even more delicate and potentially more complicated to manage than the previous ones.

We refer to the times and methods of requesting the contribution which, although not yet known, in the light of the requirements could prove to be a further difficulty: if for access to the contribution the requested “decrease” must be assessed by looking at the revenues, and if – as has happened so far – future applications will be subject to automated checks, it follows that biblical times must be expected for the disbursement of the non-repayable grant, waiting for the Income to be transmitted, or, on the contrary, for the need to submit the tax return before ordinary times? The latter hypothesis, on the other hand, would certainly not constitute a novelty, just think of what already happened on the occasion of the CFP Perequativo.

We will only find out how to move forward, as well as, unfortunately, we will find out the real amount of the contribution only after the game is over. In fact, the law provides that a certain amount be recognized by applying a percentage equal to the difference between l” monthly average amount of revenues relating to the 2021 tax period el” monthly average amount of the same revenues referring to the 2019 tax periodas follows:

a) sixty percent, for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period not exceeding four hundred thousand euros;

b) fifty percent, for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding four hundred thousand euros and up to one million euros;

c) forty percent, for subjects with revenues relating to the 2019 tax period exceeding one million euros and up to two million euros.

All this, however, only if the overall budget will prove to be large enough to satisfy all the applications presented and admitted to the benefit. Otherwise, we will proceed to allotment.

Therefore, we are witnessing yet another non-repayable grant “in the dark”, the presumed amount of which can be calculated in advance only as regards the maximum amount, but without any certainty as to the sums that will actually be paid.

It is dark on the amount, just as, currently, it is also dark on the times. In fact, for the moment everything examined up to now remains exclusively on paper, given that the methods and deadlines for submitting applications will be established later, this time not with an AdE Provision, but with a provision of the Ministry of Economic Development. It will be to the same MISE (and not the Revenue Agency) that the applicant must send the requests, exclusively in electronic format, according to the instructions that will be issued in the future.