Soterio Ramírez before the death of his daughter: “My princess left me”

The former captain of the national basketball team, soterio ramirez He could barely say words, after losing his daughter Yeniffer Cristina Ramírez Espinal, who died this Wednesday in Kentucky, United States.

“My princess is gone,” Ramírez said. “My princess is gone.”

Yennifer was the daughter of Soterio and Cristina Espinal, who “is devastated,” said the former player with the few sentences he could pronounce.

Ramírez will travel in the early hours of this morning to Kentucky, United States, where his daughter lived, who according to reports, her body was found lifeless in her room. She was 29 years old. Ramírez said that “an autopsy is being done” to determine the cause of death of his only daughter.

Ramírez, with words that he could barely pronounce, highlighted the values ​​of his daughter, a former player of the national team of volleyball female, in the minor, child and youth categories, where she came to share a team in the 2011 World Cup, with her cousin, Brayelin Martínez. Yeniffer is also a cousin of Yineiry Martínez, both from the volleyball female in the absolute category and the former captain of the national basketball team, Yack Michael Martínez.

With a marked bittersweet taste, he pointed out that his daughter graduated “with honors in Social Communication” and “now in July she was going to graduate from her second degree in System Engineering.”

His daughter was a member of the volleyball from the University of Kentucky where he won a championship, was also “All American” and was part of the star sextet.

One of Yeniffer Cristina Ramirez Espinal’s last tournaments, possibly the last, was the U20 World Cup where the country ranked fifth, in the contest held in Lima and Trujillo, Peru in 2011.

In that World Cup he was part of the team with Brenda Castillo, Cándida Arias, Yonkaira Peña, Brayelin Martínez, Marianne Fersola and Ana Binet, among others.