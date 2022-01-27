Sotheby’s is auctioning the NFT of a (real) mega mansion in Miami

We are in 2007. After the French presidential elections, Sarkozy enters the Elysée for the first time. The US war on terrorism is raging in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the subprime mortgage crisis in America starts. Bettini wins world road cycling gold and Milan their last Champions League against Liverpool. An era ago. But it is also the most explosive year of Second Life, a platform that, with one million users, simulated a digital world to cross with one’s own Avatar (the film by James Cameron arrived two years later) and where it was possible to explore virtual environments of work, socialization, leisure and creativity. In the same year, Steve Jobs however, it launched the first Apple iPhone smartphone. The device that would open the era of social networks (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Google+) was ready and, little by little, Second Life would have fallen into oblivion.

But when ideas are simple and powerful, it’s only a matter of time. They re-emerge and develop again. The idea of ​​mimicking functions, practices and activities in a digitized immersive environment, a metaverse indeed (but without the space / time constraints of the physical world), had too great possibilities to be abandoned in the elephant cemetery of Internet 1.0. And indeed the same Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, almost 15 years later, to revive the fortunes of his platform, more and more down with the numbers of users, he decided to totally change the viewing angle of his creature and embark on a slow and inexorable migration towards Meta, the metaverse of the Facebook galaxy (and already socially engaged exhibitions are curated and contemporary art fairs are organized). “The quality that distinguishes the metaverse will be a sense of presence, you will be there with another person or in another place. Feeling really present with another person is the dream par excellence of social technology ». In short, the revenge of Second Life.

Who knows what the sensations will be then when entering MetaReal, the first property in the world that will immediately have dual citizenship, real and digital. A brick house and a byte house, a work announced by the luxury real estate agency ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, from the architecture, virtual reality and blockchain technology studio Voxel Architects, and by the NFT collector Gabe Sierra. It will be built on a lot in Miami in the fourth quarter of 2022, in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in the city. One thousand square meters, seven rooms and nine bathrooms and will be auctioned this year. The metaverse house will instead land on The Sandbox platform and whoever acquires the NFT asset, through a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain, will also have the ownership rights of the physical house. For the creators, this part of the house will not be a simple playful divertissement but will have the function of «Hosting meetings, events and parties with participants from all over the world».

In short, an innovative building, with a double nature, estensa et cogitans, to put it in Descartes. What we will try to do is to recreate, thanks to The Sandbox platform, an environment for the MetaReal that is not separate but integrated and integrable, imagining a direct connection between digital and physical design also in terms of livability and use.

From the cyberspace of the novels of Williams Gibson, passing through the universe of “Tron”, the portal of “Stargate” and the “Matrix” of Wachowski and arriving at the horror atmospheres of “Stranger Things”, we have always imagined a structured, alternative metaverse but, in any case, unique, compact, with universal and widespread rules, often threatening or inhospitable. And “Ready Player One”, the beautiful film by Steven Spielberg of 2018 and videogame phenomena such as Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, War of Warcraft or more complex aggregators such as Meta by Zuckerberg, AltSpaceVR (Microsoft) and now The Sandbox, show us two unexpected elements from those who, in history, have imagined and inspired forms of metaverse. The game as the main driving force of digital multidimensionality, like the 12 million participants in the concert of Travis Scott, “Astronomical”, launched by Fortnite – Epic Games.

But above all the recognizability and familiarity of certain digital environments, crossed by millions of eyes and millions of hands that inevitably make it a “place of memory”. Travis Scott’s concert took place on Sweaty Sands, the Sweaty Sands, one of the locations of the Fortnite game. A now famous town, with a large beach and a marina, a six-storey hotel visible from the entire north-west part of the map. Many villas and condominiums, parking lots. A place now replaced in the new seasons of battle royale (all against all) of the Epic Games but which will remain imprinted in the minds of millions of players, even in the years to come. For everything that has happened to you: games, events, stories, meetings, memories in friendship and with other gamers. This, after all, is the “risk”, the collateral effect of MetaReal’s innovative ONE Sotheby’s-Voxel-The Sanbox operation.

Defining terms and dimensions of a digital space that becomes a place of encounter and personalization, therefore of social self-recognition, before being spatial and technological. To do this, the physical hold of the royal house rather than a “diminutio”, in formal terms, seems to be a booster of meaning and above all of significance. We are in fact perfectly at the zenith of the anthropologist’s Non-Places Marc Augè, spaces in which millions of individuals and goods crossed in an accelerated way, without entering into relationships, driven by the desire to consume or perform daily actions as quickly as possible (making ATMs and refueling, taking trains and planes). MetaReal therefore becomes the first Post-Place in which to share, get to know each other and experiment. Probably our mental maps will undergo an important evolution in the future, with post-places widespread and recognizable all over the world, which can be visited or not in certain phases and moments. Only then can we say that our real Second Life has begun.