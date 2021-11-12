Sotheby’s launches the auction in Ethereum

The auction house Sotheby’s, the most important in the world, had already experimented with participation in auctions through cryptocurrencies. But what will happen next November 18 it’s unbelievable, because for the first time they will be allowed live bets on an auction that will feature works by Bansky.

We are facing an epochal turning point in the world of Ethereum and of cryptocurrencies – given that you can bet with your own $ ETH directly from the physical auction to be held in New York. A surprise move that aims to throw a lot Ethereum as an art auction cryptocurrency, how much Sotheby’s as a house overlooking the intersection.

The focus is on ETH, even from the live session in New York

What happens at Sotheby’s

As we have already reported at the beginning, it is not the first time that Sotheby’s has spent itself in the crypto world. In the past, in fact, the auction house had already put up for grabs the works of Bansky with online auctions, allowing everyone to bet in Ethereum.

What will happen next though November 18 it is absolutely unique. Because we are in front of ainitiative that will allow you to bid during a live auction and no longer just online. The appointment is at New York, for an auction that will also be in live streaming on the group’s social channels.

This is great news for Ethereum – which together with USDC And Bitcoin it is part of the triptych of cryptocurrencies accepted, for some time now, by the popular auction house. The works that will go to auction are of the much appreciated God of the street art Bansky – for an auction which, as already happened in the past, could also reserve some surprises.

There will also be a parallel auction on Decentraland

The auction is probably behind the boom of Decentraland today, as precisely in this metaverse a parallel auction will take place, with bets that are then merged. It is also in this case one first time, after the auction house had already announced its intention to explore the possibilities offered by metaverse.

Still on the subject of metaverse e NFT, the group launched just under a month ago the Sotheby’s Metaverse which acts as a marketplace for NFT of a certain economic depth such as i CryptoPunks.

Great time for Ethereum, in a day of retracements for the entire sector

Continue the great time for Ethereum, which is held above the $ 4,600, extremely important support for a day of widespread reductions, as now happens with some constancy during the morning session of the Friday.

Despite the onslaught of protocols more and more performing, who would like to remove the scepter of first cryptocurrency of the sector decentralized finance just to Ethereum, the protocol seems to ignore it at least for the moment, continuing to grow both by adoption and by market value.

The initiative of Sotheby’s will be another step in the growth of a protocol which, despite some technical problems, continues to be the leader in its sector – and second, albeit still at a distance from Bitcoin. Citadel’s Ken Griffin is counting on overtaking: Unlikely to happen, although these events all point straight into a new bull run by $ ETH, even in the medium term.