Soto and Nationals crush Giants depleted by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO –

Juan Soto homered and the Washington Nationals broke their season high with 22 hits on Friday and snapped an eight-game losing streak by crushing the coronavirus-depleted San Francisco Giants 14-4.

Jason Vosler and Joey Bart homered for the Giants, who were unable to field several of their regulars due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Aaron Sanchez (1-1), who wore San Francisco’s jersey last season, got the win with Washington after allowing three runs in five innings.

The loss went to Alex Wood (2-1) after giving up five clean runs in as many innings.

For the Nationals, Venezuelans César Hernández 6-3, with one scored and one produced; Keibert Ruiz 6-0; Alcides Escobar 4-3, with one run scored and two RBIs. Dominicans Juan Soto 5-2, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Nelson Cruz 5-0, with two runs scored and one produced; Maikel Franco 6-4, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Víctor Robles 5-4, with three runs scored and three RBIs.

For the Giants, the Mexican Luis González 2-0 with an RBI. Honduran Mauricio Dubón 2-0. Venezuelans Wilmer Flores 5-3; Thairo Estrada 4-0.

