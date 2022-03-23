Soto breaks arbitration record among Dominicans

John SotoRaphael Devers, Teoscar HernandezVladimir Guerrero Jr., and Frankie Montás can now concentrate 100% on playing ball after they resolved their salary situation for the year 2022 on Tuesday by avoiding arbitration.

Soto will see his salary increase by 101% compared to 2021 and will earn US$17.1 million this year, a record for a Dominican that eclipses the US$16 million achieved by Manny Machado in 2018. The Nationals raised their projection by one million for the left-handed outfielder and hitter, with two years remaining under control.

Devers will see a 144% raise and pocket $11.2 million in his second year in arbitration with the Red Sox. Last year he played for US$4.5MM.

As long as Teoscar Hernandez Enter the club of the Quisqueyans who will earn eight-digit salaries. The Blue Jays outfielder will receive $10.6 million in drafts this year, 146% more than the $4.3 million.

Guerrero Jr. will see the largest percentage increase of the group. A 1.205% will be applied to the starter of the Blue Jays, going from US$605,400 the previous harvest to US$7.9 million the next edition, which starts on April 7.

From his side, Montás will also see a significant increase in the volume of checks that will be written to his locker at the Oakland Coliseum. The Athletics will pay US$5 million to the right-hander from San Cristobal after he won US$1.8 million last year.

Adalberto Mondesi, who was only able to play 35 games last season due to physical problems, agreed for $3 million this year, up from $2.5 million in 2021.

The agreements began to be discussed on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday. There were 29 Dominican players who, according to the projections of MLB Trade Rumors, they can get deals for this year worth US$145 million.