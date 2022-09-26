Soul Bang’s reveals the secret of its 10-year career and announces the preparations for the dedication of its album Evolution 2

Invited to the musical relaxation program on GuinéeBuzzTV by the media group GuinéeBuzz, the artist Souleymane Bangoura alias Soul Bang’s, returned to his musical career which now dates back ten years.

Soul Bangn’s, Guinean singer who sells the merits of Guinea abroad, began his career at a young age. Although his family strongly disapproved of his choice to devote himself to music, he made it his profession.

“It all started naturally and I was this little young boy who liked to interpret the songs that were coming out at the time and so, one day friends of mine, my big brother, friends from my neighborhood set up a band . At the time it was called ”soul man”, so they needed soul mane and me, calling me Souleymane, (…) they called me when I arrived while making them understand that I’m not here to be an artist, I just want to do the chorus for them and then if they want to go and do shows, I’m not into it. That’s how I started. They go to the shows and people ask, “Whose voice is that?” He has to be there…”. That’s how they started bringing me back on their shows, it started to get bigger, the family started to worry. One day I was on stage, in my neighborhood, my mother took me by the ears to get me off the podium. So, but afterwards, it wasn’t mean because they were much more afraid than refused. Never mind afterwards, I continued my solo musical career after the group. Precisely in 2007 I launched my solo career, in 2008 I made a tube of Chris Brown. This is Soul Bang’s first music video through which all of Guinea discovered it and then there was Akon’s music video, there was sorry, the dimedi album (…), evolution1 in 2012, cosmopolite in 2017 (… )” explained Soul Bang’s.

Continuing, Soul Bangs says he is grateful to the thousands of people who have supported him and who continue to do so.

“We are at evolution 2. Ten years of career is huge. I say alhamdulillah because being satisfied is vague. It’s a very heavy word for me because when you have set yourself the goal to be achieved during a career and you say to yourself maybe, over ten years it can happen; it may not happen over ten years but it can happen after and without also being ungrateful (…) to those who send me positive energy (my fans, my family, my wife…). You have to be very positive (…) Evolution 2 has already been released and is available on all platforms. So, listen to the album, give me feedback on my social networks (…) We only released two hundred CDs available,” he said.

Recognizing his success during his ten-year career, Soul Bang’s, intends to share his fortune with the poorest, hence the creation of a humanitarian NGO with his wife Manamba Kanté.

“During our career as an artist, we also thought about doing humanitarian things because we are human. In the approach of the funds, it is more to attract people of goodwill, to attract institutions to help projects that are being set up, which can help the poor. My wife and I are active, we have a humanitarian foundation that helps protect children. Since its creation, today to its credit, we have been able to identify in its first project 200 children not attending school and dropping out of school. These 200 available CDs are intended for the foundation. It simply means, if you buy a CD, you contribute to the education or the reintegration of one of his children into school (…) we had to discuss with certain schools which are ready to accompany us” said Souleymane Bangoura known as Soul Bang’s.

It should be remembered that after the release of his album called ”Evolution2”, Soul Bang’s will be planning a concert on 1er Next October on the esplanade of the General Lansana Conté stadium in Nongo.

Watch the show:

Kadiatou Barry for 224infos