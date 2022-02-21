Soul Hackers 2 arrives on August 26 with texts in Spanish on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

SEGA and Atlus have announced after a countdown that began on February 17 the launch of Soul Hackers 2the sequel to JRPG that they premiered on the Japanese Saturn in 1997 and that it did not arrive in Spain until the reissue for Nintendo 3DS in 2013, Shin Megami Tensei – Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. This new spin off from the series Shin Megami Tensei be available on 26 of August 2022 for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. You can see the ad trailer below.

As usual with the latest games published by SEGA, Soul Hackers 2 arrive with dubbing in English and Japanese, and with texts in Spanish, French, English, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. The first installment of this spin off It was distributed without texts in Spanish.

“In a war between devil summoners, it’s up to Ringo and his team to unravel destiny and save the world from the apocalypse,” says the official synopsis of the new game from the creators of Shin Megami Tensei, katherine and Person. Soul Hackers 2 do without random combat and have a turn-based combat system where the elements, the recruitment and the fusion of demons will be key.

The title is produced and directed by Eiji Ishida (director of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE) and Mitsuru Hirata (director of Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology). Music is composed by musical study MONACA (NieR: Automata, Super Smash Bros Ultimate) and character design is done by Shirow Miwa (RWBY, 7th Dragon). Shinjiro Takata is the producing director.

Atlus works on five or six games simultaneously

Atlus said in mid-2021 that they were working on more than five games at a time. In addition to Persona 4 Ultimax Arena that arrives this March and Soul Hackers 2 that concerns us, we know that they also have a new installment in the series on their hands Person (they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of that saga derived from Shin Megami Tensei) and the apparently ambitious Project Re Fantasywhich may come out in 2022.