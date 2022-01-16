Soulé, B list and future. Five months from Juve for the Argentine, then in the summer …

Listen to the audio version of the article

Soulé, B list and future. Five months from Juve for the Argentine striker, then a situation in the making next summer

Five months from Juve, those who wait Matias Soulé. The second part of the season will mark a further step in the growth path of the Argentine striker: in addition to dragging the Juventus U23, in fact, the class of 2003 can be inserted by Massimiliano Allegri also in the list B of the Champions League from the round of 16, given that he has now completed the two years required within the Juventus club to be registered.

In recent days, Soulé has been at the center of some market rumors that saw him away from Turin in January. The intention, however, is that of stay at Juventus until the end of the season, continuing to grow between the Under 23s and the first team. In summer, then, all to be outlined, with Allegri himself who during a press conference had designed the path agreed for young people: «The second team is very important because it anticipates growth, but then there is B series where they have to play many games, one medium-low Serie A and then at that point you evaluate if they can stay in Juventus or in other teams. This is the path that we have decided this year, for example, with Fagioli and Ranocchia, otherwise it’s just a waste of time ».