Souls-like indie The Last Oricru debuts PC demo at Steam Next Fest

This week the Steam Next Fest started with it, many demos of indie games came to PC, among them the The Last Oricrudeveloped by gold knights and published by Prime Matter. This demo of his new third-person action RPG arrived on February 22 and will be available until the end of the month, so you have a couple of days left to download it and try out this Souls-like indie.

The free demo of The Last Oricru on PC it allows us to play the first two areas of the game, in which we will find multiple decisions that will affect the plot. In addition, The Last Oricru demo allows us to try the cooperative multiplayer mode, which allows us to play in split screen in a two-player mode.

On the occasion of the premiere of the new demo, Prime Matter published a The Last Oricru trailer with what we can expect in the first two areas, such as the enemies and scenarios that we will see. According to what we’ve seen in its trailers, The Last Oricru’s gameplay is inspired by that of FromSoftware games, so a good challenge awaits us.

The Last Oricru is a sci-fi third-person action RPG set in a medieval world, with a narrative focus that places us in the middle of a conflict between two races. Just as we can see in the demo, the decisions we make in The Last Oricru will have a real influence on the game’s story, which presumes to be complex.

Level up, improve your skills, and learn to fight in this easy-to-understand, hard-to-master combat that gives us a taste of what to expect later this year with The Last Oricru on Steam. It is not yet confirmed if the game will have a console version.