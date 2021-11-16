Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, release date for consoles and PC – Nerd4.life

Oddworld Inhabitants has announced the release date of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition. This re-release for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC on the Epic Games Store will be available starting from November 30, 2021.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition includes all previously released game updates, improved game mechanics and new content. Xbox players will be able to access “Vykkers Labs” a content that is very reminiscent of the classic Oddworld gameplay in 2.5D and which includes various bonus levels. PlayStation and PC players, on the other hand, will be able to access “Toby’s Escape” with bonus levels in which we will play the role of Toby.

The reissue will be available for purchase at a price of $ 39.99, while those who already own the original can upgrade for free to the Enhanced Edition.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, a scene from the game

This new edition of the game will be available digitally for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Also for Xbox platforms will be available physical editions Day One Edition ($ 49.99) and the Collector’s Edition ($ 149.99) which, among other things, includes a 22cm tall statue of Abe.

Oddworld: Soulstorm (our review here) is a direct sequel to Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty. The game features new mechanics and the addition of RPG-lite elements that allow players to choose their own style of play, more aggressive or more conciliatory. There is also a dark story with a twisted sense of humor that sheds light on the ironies of the human condition.