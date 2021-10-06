News

Sound familiar? The ‘ban’ on Bitcoin in China in September 2017 led to the ATH of $ 20,000

On Sept. 24, Bitcoin (BTC) returned to near support at $ 40,000 driven by confusion caused by what analysts called a false alarm from China.

BTC / USD hourly chart (Bitstamp)
BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

A classic bull run formula?

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show new local lows at $ 40,690 per BTC / USD on Bitstamp, after an 8% daily loss.

HODLers have remained unmoved by reports that China has stepped up its “ban” on cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the development proved to be a reiteration of the People’s Bank of China’s existing restrictions that have been in place for four years.

However, the events seem familiar to many. In September 2017, the original “ban” announcement plunged the price of Bitcoin. Within a few weeks, however, BTC had already resumed its lost levels and less than three months later it hit a new all-time high of $ 20,000.

The analogy has not been ignored by longtime market participants, as evidenced by comments on social media where news about China first spread, sparking panic.

“The same thing happened in September 2017. China announced it would ban #Bitcoin and the price plummeted by more than 30%. However, within a few weeks BTC fully recovered and reached new all-time highs in December of the same year. As they say, ‘history does not repeat itself but rhymes’. “

For trader and analyst Rekt Capital, the sell-off simply highlighted the inexperience of newcomers to the market.

Investors active in the BTC market for a while have already heard many different iterations of FUD from China. New investors, without this experience, are the most affected,he tweeted.

“Their panicked sale is what is fueling this recent downturn.”

The support at $ 38,000 remains untouched

Either way, the movement nullified several days of gains for the price of Bitcoin, including those due to integrating BTC transfers via Lightning Network on Twitter.

Looking at the composition of the spot market, however, it is clear that the sell had little impact on the support, which still rallies below $ 40,000.

Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), September 24
Buy and Sell Levels in BTC / USD (Binance), September 24. Source: Material Indicators

As Cointelegraph previously reported, the “decisive” levels for the bulls have already been defined in the range close to $ 35,000.

Meanwhile, the low monthly close for September still remains at $ 43,000.

