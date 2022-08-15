sound. Three people reported dead by heavy rains in Nogales

Gabriella Medina

A woman and two girls died, and at least one person disappeared, is the preliminary result of an extraordinary storm that hit Nogales, Sonora, this Saturday afternoon, causing impressive flooding of streams in the urban area.

More than 64 millimeters of rain fell in less than an hour in the border city, taking thousands of citizens who were circulating in the streets by surprise.

Several people and vehicles were swept away by the waters of the stream that forms along Technological Avenue, in the midst of what has been considered by many to be the worst storm in recent years in Walnuts.

According to preliminary reports from the Fire Department, the current dragged a woman who was traveling in a taxi with her two minor daughters, the woman was rescued alive, but the 8 and 6 year old girls were found dead.

On Tecnológico Avenue, behind the Estadio Dr. Alberto Hoeffer stadium, the body of an unidentified woman was rescued who was stuck in a protection grid of the stream.

In another report, a teenager was rescued alive after managing to cling to a tree after being dragged down the creek for more than two kilometers. The minor was located by firefighters, who were able to save him after more than an hour and several complications in the rescue due to the risks of the place.

The minor, who was without clothes due to the current, already presented a picture of hypothermia for which he was transferred by the Red Cross to receive medical attention, but managed to say that his mother had also been dragged by the water without until the time has been located.

On Friday, the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, was in the city of Nogales, where he announced the construction of a dam on the Chimeneas stream that will control the large floods of water that occur during each rain, and stated that in addition they will emboveda the channel of the Technological avenue.

