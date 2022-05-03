Sounders, the successful and millionaire MLS team that could end Mexico’s dominance in Concacaf

Sounders drew 2-2 with Pumas in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League. / Photo: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Mexico dominates the most important club tournament in Concacaf for 16 years in a row but that it’s very close to being over and the Seattle Sounders are responsible.

There is an American team that since it was founded in 2009 It has become the benchmark for how to build a successful club.

That club is called Seattle Sounders that has everything in its favor break Mexico’s monopoly in the Concacaf Champions League.

Model without media figures

The Seattle model is based on build a team, without resorting to media figures of world football.

Sounders knows exactly what to sign media figures such as David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Giovanni dos Santos, Kaká or Thierry Henry fill the stadiums, but it does not guarantee you championships in MLS.

Two of the best Sounders players they are currently Raul Ruidíaz, the Peruvian striker who stood out with Monarcas in Mexico with a double scoring title, and Nicholas Lodeiro, Uruguayan forward who once played for Boca Juniors.

Winner

And the model has worked: Seattle is the winningest club since 2009 that appeared as an MLS expansion team, even above Los Angeles Galaxy, a powerhouse in the league.

In these 12 years (not counting the current season that just started) the history of titles is:

2 MLS league titles in 2016 and 2019 (the second most winner since the club was founded in 2019), plus two runners-up.

4 US Open Cup titles (the most winner since 2009).

1 MLS Supporters’ Shield title (Trophy for the club with the best statistics of the MLS season).

Millionaire

Seattle Sounders is a millionaire club, fourth most valuable in MLS with a value of $405 million dollars, according to the ranking prepared by Forbes in 2019

“Forbes magazine named the Seattle Sounders as the fourth most valuable franchise in MLS with $405 million in its annual ranking. Seattle is behind only Atlanta United ($500 million), LA Galaxy ($480 million), and LAFC ($475 million),” Forbes reported.

Its main shareholder is Adrian Hanauer, who associated with other businessmen such as Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, and together they created the franchise. In 2020 he joined as Minor investor former Major League Baseball star Ken Griffey Jr. Also a shareholder is the former field marshal of the Seattle SeahawksRussell Wilson.

with the best fans

You can’t become a successful club if you don’t have fans. And the Sounders have the best in MLS.

Since 2009 when it emerged as a franchise, Seattle had eight years in a row with the best attendance in MLSaccording to Transfermarkt, and in the following five years it has had the second or third best attendance. Exit.

Seattle fans are passionate about their team, She is in love with soccer, with a pride in what they have built. And that is what Pumas is going to face.

“Seattle Sounders FC announced that More than 61,000 tickets have been sold for the Concacaf Champions League final match Scotiabank 2022 of the club against Pumas UNAM, which will be played on Wednesday, May 4,” the club reported in a statement. “With this announcement, the club is ready to break the attendance record independent for a final match of the Concacaf Champions League, surpassing the 61,004 fans that saw Montreal take on Club América at Olympic Stadium in 2015.”

Concacaf: the goal

The last time a non-Mexican team won the Concacaf Champions League was in 2005. In that tournament Saprissa defeated Pumas to win the title.

Since then, Mexico has swept Concacaf and has been champion 16 times in a row. But that would be over.

The Seattle Sounders got into Ciudad Universitaria for the first leg, losing 0-2, and everything was shaping up that once again a Mexican team would be Concacaf champion with ease. But He showed on the field that they are not just another club, he showed his courage and tied at the last minute.

Now the Sounders have everything in their favor to end Mexico’s dominance in Concacaf and that its sports model not only dominates the MLS, but also become the best in the entire region.

