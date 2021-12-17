soundtrack songs – Soundsblog

The official soundtrack of “Sing 2”, In cinemas starting December 22. The official soundtrack is made up of three completely unreleased songs: “Your Song Saved My Life“Of U2,”Suéltate“By Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco, both already available on all platforms from November, and “Tippy Toes”, By Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU. Here is the plot of the film as reported by Cineblog colleagues:

Packed with big dreams and spectacular hit songs, the film tells the story of the koala Buster Moon and other great animal stars, ready for their most dazzling and extravagant stage performance in the glamorous capital of entertainment. There’s only one hitch: they first have to convince the world’s loneliest rock star, played by legendary music icon Bono, to join them on his animated feature debut. The ambitious koala, however, has a bigger dream: to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City! Without acquaintance, Buster and his friends must sneak into the celebrated offices of Crystal Entertainment, led by ruthless wolf tycoon Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale). In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter comes up with a bizarre idea that Buster quickly accepts: in their new show there will be a rock legend, the lion Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is that the koala has never met Clay, an artist who moved away from the world of music more than ten years ago after the disappearance of his wife. As Gunter helps Buster come up with a theatrical masterpiece, amid the growing pressures and threats of Mr. Crystal, the koala embarks on a quest to find Clay and convince him to return to the stage. What begins as Buster’s big dream becomes a thrilling reminder of the great power that music has to heal even a broken heart.

Great importance, of course, is related to soundtrack that will be different in the physical version and in the digital one. Below you can read the official tracklist, in the two different formats.

Sing 2, physical copy soundtrack

1. Your Song Saved My Life (From Sing 2) – U2

2. Let’s Go Crazy – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

3. Can’t Feel My Face – Kiana Ledé

4. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Elton John

5. Heads Will Roll – Scarlett Johansson

6. Holes – Mercury Rev

7. bad guy – Billie Eilish

8. Sing 2 Audition Medley – Sing 2 Cast

9. Where the Streets Have No Name – Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

10. Higher Love – Kygo x Whitney Houston

11. There’s Nothing Holdin ‘Me Back – Taron Egerton & Tori Kelly

12. Suéltate (From Sing 2) – Sam i feat. Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco

13. Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of – Scarlett Johansson

14. Soy Yo (Sing 2 Mix) – Bomba Estéro

15. A Sky Full of Stars – Taron Egerton

16. Could Have Been Me – Halsey

17. I Say A Little Prayer – Tori Kelly & Pharrell Williams

18. Break Free – Reese Witherspoon & Nick Kroll

19. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – Scarlett Johansson & Bono

20. Tippy Toes – Adam Buxton with Fancy Feelings feat. DSCOSTU [BONUS TRACK]

21. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Keke Palmer feat. Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Reese Witherspoon & Tori Kelly [BONUS TRACK]

