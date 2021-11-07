South Africa, 240,000-year-old child’s skull discovered: “He was buried in a cave”

It can be held in the palm of your hand, it is so small. And the skull of a child from over 240 thousand years ago, a hominid ancestor of man, probably died at about 4 years old. Scholars have called him “Son of darkness”, because he was discovered wedged in a small cave just 15 centimeters wide, of a system of caves, the Rising Star, in South Africa. In pitch dark. They called it “Leti”, short for “Letimela” or “Lost One” in the Setswana language of South Africa. He probably lived between 335,000 and 241,000 years ago, a dating made possible by comparison with other fossil remains of bones found in the cave, a site that is truly a mystery to archaeo-paleontologists. Why did a baby skull end up in such a place? “It could be evidence of intentional burial”.

MORE INFORMATION

South Africa, 240,000-year-old baby skull discovered. “He was buried in a cave”

Pompeii, the slave room discovered: children’s beds and sleeping pots resurface

THE SITE

The news was given by LiveScience, which has documented the various phases of investigations of this particular site, intercepted by scholars as early as 2013 and which is giving a lot of surprises, at the center of a study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In fact, in the system of caves a total of fossils belonging to about 24 individuals of “Homo Naledi” found in what is now known as the “Dinaledi Room” have been collected. “The presence of so many individuals of a single species in the cave is mysterious,” they explain on LiveScience. To think that the only way to enter this underground site is a 12 meter vertical breach known as “The Chute”.

“THE EXCEPTIONALITY OF THE DISCOVERY”

Cavers have so far found no evidence of alternative entrances. Leti’s small skull was found on a limestone shelf set in “a web of narrow passages,” Maropeng Ramalepa, a member of the exploration team, said in a statement. The uniqueness of the discovery lies in the fact that if some fragments of young jaws have been found in the cave to date, this is the first time that researchers have found a skull. Not only that, but six teeth were also recovered. The new skull, therefore, should reveal more about the growth and development of Homo Naledi.

THE IDENTIKIT

According to the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Homo Naledi walked upright, stood about 4 feet 9 inches (1.44 meters) tall, and weighed between 88 and 123 pounds (about 40 and 56 kilograms). The skull of “Leti” revealed much of the baby’s forehead and part of the top of the head. THE teeth they consisted of four permanent teeth and two worn out milk teeth. “Their development and wear indicate that the baby was at the age where the first permanent molars were breaking the gum,” reports Live Science. Leti may have been under 4 when he died.