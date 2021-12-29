South Africa: – 35% of infections in one week

South Africa, where the Omicron variant started, recorded a drop in infections of about 40%. This was reported by all the local and international newspapers, specifying that the average of the last seven days for new infections has dropped by 35%, from an all-time high of 23,000 cases to 15,000 these days. “We should interpret the data from South Africa very carefully. We are at the beginning and the practice of public health is local – said John Nkengasong, director of the CDC for Africa – these data confirm what scientists in South Africa have been saying for some weeks, that this is a more transmissible variant, which it makes people more likely to take it, but that the symptoms and impact are less severe, ”commented Jamie Jenkins, former head of health analysis at the UK’s Office for National Statistics. While the new data must be taken with caution, experts say it is clear that the country has passed Omicron’s peak with death rates “substantially lower” than the Delta variant.

However, experts also warned against applying South Africa’s data to other countries because the South African population has suffered devastating waves of Beta and Delta variants, which have given them high levels of immunity.