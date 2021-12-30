South Africa blocks (for now) the oil giant Shell. No drilling in the pristine “Wild Coast”

The South African High Court has denied British oil giant Shell the ability to continue to lead seismic tests off the pristine Wild Coast, a paradise for whale breeding. Local communities and environmentalists rejoice, thanking the Court for having listened to “those who have no voice”, that is, those indigenous groups who live near the affected coastline. “We respect the decision of the court and we have suspended tests while we evaluate the sentence, ”says a spokesman for the third oil company in the world. The traffic light will remain red until it is determined whether Shell needs an additional environmental permit.

The planned oil explorations and the seismic tests that the giant has planned in the area they unleashed a shower of protests by environmentalists, concerned about the marine animals in the area and especially the impact on whale migration. Another legal proceeding initiated by ecological associations including Greenpeace had not given the desired results. However, their lawyers continued to fight. Before the High Court they pointed out how Shell has not properly consulted the communities that most would have suffered consequences of tests and explorations. They also presented evidence in court about the threat that Shell posed to the marine ecosystem.

Among the criticisms leveled at the colossus is also that of having obtained the initial go-ahead for explorations thanks to the use of rules that have now been suppressed. The initial green disc had in fact been received in 2014 a few months before new environmental protection laws came into effect. It is a “significant” victory because it shows how “no matter how big a company is, those who ignore local communities do so at their own peril”, says one of the lawyers winners by observing how the case has strongly highlighted the difficulties of local communities in claiming their rights in the territory. “Their voices – he adds – have been heard and their constitutional rights respected”.

Shell, together with Eni, is strongly present in Nigeria where it extracts oil in the Niger River Delta since 1958. Last year she was convicted of an environmental disaster and paid $ 111 million in compensation to local communities for damage caused by oil spills between 1967 and 1970. Numerous other proceedings against the company are still pending for other similar incidents. .