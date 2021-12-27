South Africa: Desmond Tutu, one of the symbols of the resistance against apartheid, dies – Africa

The South African archbishop has died Desmond Tutu, wich was one of the symbols of the resistance against apartheid and then became the promoter of reconciliation. This was announced by the presidency of South Africa.

Tutu, 90, Anglican archbishop, won in 1984 the Nobel Peace Prize as a symbol of the non-violent struggle against the racist regime. But after the end of apartheid, after that Nelson Mandela had been elected president of the new South Africa, Tutu conceived and chaired the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation (TRC), created in 1995, which in a painful and dramatic process of pacification between the two parts of South African society, brought the truth to light about the atrocities committed during decades of white repression.

Forgiveness was granted to those who, among those responsible for those atrocities committed, had fully confessed: a form of moral reparation also towards the families of the victims.

In announcing the disappearance of Reverend Tutu, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed, “on behalf of all South Africans, profound sadness at the death on Sunday of an essential figure in the country’s history.”