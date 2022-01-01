South Africa, Desmond Tutu’s funeral today: the body will be liquefied

This morning South Africa gives its final farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the national hero of anti-apartheid who died at the age of 90 on December 26th. Known for being modest and shy, Tutu left provisions for the ceremony to be simple, the coffin as cheap as possible and for anyone who wants to donate to charity instead of buying flower crowns.

The funeral is held in the Cathedral of St. George in Cape Town, where Tutu officiated when apartheid was still in force in South Africa: from that pulpit, the Anglican archbishop denounced for years the regime of the white minority that discriminated against the black majority of the country from 1948 to 1991.

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be liquefied, or subjected to a chemical process considered an ecological alternative to cremation: Bbc.

It was “what he aspired to as an eco-warrior,” said Reverend Michael Weeder, dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where the state funeral of the symbol of anti-apartheid and Nobel Prize for peace.

According to the so-called ‘aquamation’ or ‘aquatic cremation’ technique, the body is ‘dissolved’ in a solution of potassium hydroxide at a temperature of 93 degrees centigrade with a process called alkaline hydrolysis which lasts 3-4 hours. At the end, the bones remain, which are reduced to dust and delivered to the relatives of the deceased in an urn, and the liquid resulting from the dissolution of the tissues – devoid of DNA – which is disposed of in the sewer.

The process is considered more environmentally friendly than cremation because it consumes less energy and produces no emissions.