World

South Africa, Desmond Tutu’s funeral today: the body will be liquefied

Photo of James Reno James Reno32 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

This morning South Africa gives its final farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the national hero of anti-apartheid who died at the age of 90 on December 26th. Known for being modest and shy, Tutu left provisions for the ceremony to be simple, the coffin as cheap as possible and for anyone who wants to donate to charity instead of buying flower crowns.

The funeral is held in the Cathedral of St. George in Cape Town, where Tutu officiated when apartheid was still in force in South Africa: from that pulpit, the Anglican archbishop denounced for years the regime of the white minority that discriminated against the black majority of the country from 1948 to 1991.

South Africa, Desmond Tutu, symbol of the struggle against apartheid, died

by Pietro Veronese

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be liquefied, or subjected to a chemical process considered an ecological alternative to cremation: Bbc.

It was “what he aspired to as an eco-warrior,” said Reverend Michael Weeder, dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where the state funeral of the symbol of anti-apartheid and Nobel Prize for peace.

Farewell to Desmond Tutu, the historic announcement against apartheid in 1993: “We will be free”


According to the so-called ‘aquamation’ or ‘aquatic cremation’ technique, the body is ‘dissolved’ in a solution of potassium hydroxide at a temperature of 93 degrees centigrade with a process called alkaline hydrolysis which lasts 3-4 hours. At the end, the bones remain, which are reduced to dust and delivered to the relatives of the deceased in an urn, and the liquid resulting from the dissolution of the tissues – devoid of DNA – which is disposed of in the sewer.

The process is considered more environmentally friendly than cremation because it consumes less energy and produces no emissions.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno32 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The lockdown in Austria, the peak of infections in Germany, the alert in the East: thus the fourth wave of Covid expands in Europe

November 12, 2021

Pope Francis, General Naaman the Syrian and the purification of the Curia

1 week ago

India, a newborn abandoned on the street survives the cold of the night thanks to the heat of a dog and its puppies

1 week ago

indecent proposal to the singer, here is the vip who has lost his mind – Libero Quotidiano

November 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button