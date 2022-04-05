South Africa ends state of emergency over COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With coronavirus cases on the decline, South Africa will end the national state of disaster, the legal structure used for two years to combat the pandemic.

Fans can now return to the stadiums in large numbers to watch football, rugby and cricket. Sports facilities will be able to occupy up to 50% of their capacity, but people will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test carried out in the previous 72 hours.

Most restrictions will be lifted, but people will have to wear masks indoors in public places. International travelers must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

“Although the pandemic is not over and the virus is still with us, these conditions no longer require us to remain in a national state of disaster,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address Monday night. “From now on, the pandemic will be dealt with in terms of the national health law.”

The government used the state of disaster to impose some of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions in the world, including a ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes and a nightly curfew.

South Africa, with 60 million inhabitants, has been the most affected by the virus on the continent. More than 100,000 people have died from the disease in the country, and it has recorded more than 3.7 million infections since 2020. Those official figures are thought to be lower than the real numbers as many cases have gone unrecorded, experts say. .

Opposition parties, which have pressured the government to lift the emergency, praised the announced decisions. They were also welcomed by the business and tourism sectors, which say the measures will clear the way for the recovery of the economy, which lost some 2 million jobs during the pandemic.