South Africa exceeds Omicron peak: “Marginal increase in death toll and few hospitalizations”

What if it were true that Omicron, as several experts claim, will make SarsCov2 into an endemic virus that will be much less scary?

Encouraging data in this regard comes from South Africa, where the variant was discovered. The peak of the wave was overcome without a significant increase in deaths, which confirms that the aggressiveness of the mutation is more contained.

“All the indicators suggest that the country has probably passed the peak of the fourth wave”, the South African presidency said, reporting that new infections have decreased by 30% in a week and announcing the abolition of some restrictions, such as a curfew. night.

“There has been a marginal increase in the number of deaths in all provinces,” he added, also noting that “hospitalization rates are lower than in previous waves, despite Omicron’s high transmissibility.”

Statements that open important glimmers of optimism and confirm that the variant really seems to be less dangerous than the previous ones.

IN EUROPE – Also in some parts of Europe we are starting to see a turnaround. This is the case of Germany, where the main Covid expert, Christian Drosten, expressed optimism that the country could expect a “relatively normal” winter. With an “endemic situation” more comparable to a common cold or flu virus, explained the chief virologist of the Charité in Berlin.

The same approach in Great Britain, but with more alarmist tones given the very high number of infections (yesterday over 160 thousand). We will have to learn to “live” with Covid in 2022, explained health minister Sajid Javid, clarifying that restrictions on freedom “must be the last resort”.

In the rest of Europe, the signs of an easing of the curve come from the Central-Eastern countries. From Poland to Ukraine, from Bulgaria to Romania, from Slovakia to Hungary, all sharing a decline in infections on a weekly basis.

