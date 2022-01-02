South Africa, fire broke out in the Parliament building in Cape Town

“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” said the spokesperson for the Cape Town Emergency Services. “The fire is not under control and cracks have been reported in the walls of the building, “he added. Pictures posted on social media show the roof of one of the parliament buildings on fire and a huge column of smoke. The causes are not known yet.

On social media, there are numerous videos showing the phases of the fire from various angles, which began in the early morning in the offices on the third floor and subsequently disseminated to the chamber of the National Assembly. The confirmation came from the spokesman for the fire and rescue service of the city of Cape Town, Jermaine Carelse. No one was injured, informs the manager who also disseminates the number of rescuers involved in the operations. More than 35 firefighters are busy fighting the flames that seem to threaten the entire roof. Images released on social media show the roof of one of the parliament buildings on fire and a huge column of smoke. The fire took place a few hours after the state funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in the Cathedral of St. George, located near the Parliament.

The complex of the South African Parliament consists of three buildings, including the original and older one dating from 1884. The other two were built in the 1920s and 1980s.

Cape Town has already suffered a devastating fire on April 18, 2021. A large fire that broke out on Table Mountain, an area overlooking the coastal city, destroyed the treasures from the library of the prestigious University of Cape Town.

Getty Images The Jagger Library on fire