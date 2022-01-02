World

South Africa, fire broke out in the Parliament building in Cape Town

Photo of James Reno James Reno35 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

“The roof has caught fire and the National Assembly building is also on fire,” said the spokesperson for the Cape Town Emergency Services. “The fire is not under control and cracks have been reported in the walls of the building, “he added. Pictures posted on social media show the roof of one of the parliament buildings on fire and a huge column of smoke. The causes are not known yet.

On social media, there are numerous videos showing the phases of the fire from various angles, which began in the early morning in the offices on the third floor and subsequently disseminated to the chamber of the National Assembly. The confirmation came from the spokesman for the fire and rescue service of the city of Cape Town, Jermaine Carelse. No one was injured, informs the manager who also disseminates the number of rescuers involved in the operations. More than 35 firefighters are busy fighting the flames that seem to threaten the entire roof. Images released on social media show the roof of one of the parliament buildings on fire and a huge column of smoke. The fire took place a few hours after the state funeral of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in the Cathedral of St. George, located near the Parliament.

The complex of the South African Parliament consists of three buildings, including the original and older one dating from 1884. The other two were built in the 1920s and 1980s.

Cape Town has already suffered a devastating fire on April 18, 2021. A large fire that broke out on Table Mountain, an area overlooking the coastal city, destroyed the treasures from the library of the prestigious University of Cape Town.

The Jagger Library on fire Getty Images

The Jagger Library on fire

Thanks to the heat and the strong wind, in April the flames went down easily to hit several buildings of the underlying university. Two floors of the historic Jagger Library burned down.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno35 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chicago, 14 thieves enter Louis Vuitton, steal $ 120,000 worth of goods and run away: the video

November 21, 2021

A worker dies, Piraeus turns against Cosco’s “Chinese way”

November 7, 2021

“An agreement between France and the US would also be positive for us”

November 23, 2021

De facto truce in Ethiopia, but the scenarios are gloomy

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button