South Africa, fire in the Parliament in Cape Town “It is not under control” – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

The causes of the fire are not clear. Cracks in the walls of the building. The fire under control after the intervention of the Fire Brigade. The deputies will work remotely

A fire broke out this morning in the South African Parliament building in Cape Town. Firefighters are on site.

The roof caught fire and the National Assembly building was also on fire, a spokesman for the city emergency services said. Pictures posted on social media show the roof of one of the Parliament buildings on fire and a huge column of smoke.

The fire under control: this was announced by the former mayor of the capital and current minister of public works and infrastructures, Patricia de Lille, who explained how films from surveillance cameras are being examined. The National Assembly building has been secured, the minister said. Initially it was feared that the flames could spread to the ancient halls of the palace, which are adorned with tapestries and curtains. The area around the Parliament complex, which includes three buildings, has been cordoned off to nearby St. George’s Cathedral, where Desmond Tutu’s funeral was held yesterday.

JP Smith, a member of the mayor’s safety committee, told local media that the alarm was raised at 5 am and that the 36 firefighters on site have called for more resources to deal with the blaze. Images on social media, not verified by the AFP, show flames licking what appears to be the roof of one of the parliament buildings.

The causes of the fire are not yet known. The South African Parliament complex consists of three buildings, including the original and oldest one which dates back to 1884. The other two were built in the 1920s and 1980s. Last April, a fire devastated a part of the Cape Town University library which houses a unique collection of African archives. Congressman Steve Swart called the fire tragic and told reporters on the spot that MPs will continue their work remotely.